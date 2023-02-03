Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1.

OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma.

“Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less than 1 minute.” Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO released tips to try and deter this crime around Okaloosa County.

If anyone sees suspicious activity or needs to report a stolen converter, call 850-651-7400. Anyone with information on the stolen converters from Feb. 1, call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.

