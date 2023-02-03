Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1.
OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma.
“Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less than 1 minute.”Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
OCSO released tips to try and deter this crime around Okaloosa County.
"Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less than 1 minute."

OCSO released tips to try and deter this crime around Okaloosa County.

If anyone sees suspicious activity or needs to report a stolen converter, call 850-651-7400. Anyone with information on the stolen converters from Feb. 1, call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-8477.
