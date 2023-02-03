Read full article on original website
Proehl takes on new role as David Traylor Zoo’s education coordinator
Kelli Proehl is going from one position in Emporia city services to another. Proehl had worked for years at the Emporia Public Library, including time as assistant director of children’s services, but the city announced she is the David Traylor Zoo’s new education coordinator as part of a news release Monday. Proehl’s time at the library gave her an opportunity to coordinate with zoo leadership for events like the Safari Edventure Days, and she sees a lot of opportunities for education events down the road.
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
USD 252 looking to put recent grant funding towards family engagement events and resources
With an ever-expanding need for childcare and family resources, USD 252 Southern Lyon County is looking to expand its reach and support of local families thanks to a generous grant award from the state of Kansas. The district was recently awarded more than $106,000 in state funding which it plans...
Lyon County Emergency Food and Shelter Board obtains over $8,000 in federal funds
Over $8,300 is coming to Lyon County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Board, according to the United Way of the Flint Hills. A local board consisting of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, a representative of the Lyon County Commission, Salvation Army and United Way will now determine how the funds will be allocated.
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
USD 386 Madison-Virgil announces plan to handle superintendent search after special meeting
Following the announced departure of superintendent Steve Jowers last week, the USD 386 Madison-Virgil Board of Education had a special meeting Saturday morning to discuss personnel. The district had considered a partnership with either the Kansas Association of School Boards or Greenbush to lead the superintendent search, but board member...
WEATHER: Lyon, Morris counties not yet scheduled for spotter training sessions; Severe Weather Awareness Week set for March 6-10
Not all area counties will host a storm spotter training session when the schedule begins in a few weeks — yet. In fact, Lyon and Morris counties do not currently have training sessions this spring after the National Weather Service Topeka office announced its schedule Tuesday. However, meteorologist Chad Omitt says the Morris County meeting will be at the County Courthouse on April 12 and the Lyon County meeting is awaiting word from Emporia State University.
USD 252 board to continue discussions on strategic plan, personnel matters in Monday meeting
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education is gathering Monday evening for its regular meeting. Board members will continue conversations about the district’s strategic plan, as well as personnel matters, student matters and bus updates. There will also be an update on staff negotiations. New business for...
Several small grass fires reported in Lyon County on Sunday
Lyon County fire departments had to deal with several small grass fires Sunday. Emporia firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Road 210 following a small brush pile fire that got out of control. Damage was limited to the pile. Earlier, Emporia, Miller and Reading firefighters responded to the...
Emporia High basketball teams travel to Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams continue their two-game road swing as they’ll take on Hayden Tuesday. It’ll be the third time the two teams have met this season. The Emporia High boys look to defeat Hayden for a third time. Emporia High is 10-5 on the season and 3-2 in the Centennial League. Hayden is 7-6 and 2-3 in league play.
UPDATE: Fire damages vehicle in Admire Tuesday
A vehicle was severely damaged but no injuries were reported following a fire in northern Lyon County Tuesday. Lyon County Fire District 2, Reading and Miller crews were called to 17 Market Street in Admire for a combination brush and vehicle fire just before 4:10 pm. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, the fire began as a brush fire that scorched less than two acres of grass.
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
Alleged fugitives from Colorado, Texas to have hearings in Lyon County District Court on Tuesday
Two men accused of being fugitives from justice in separate states have hearings in Lyon County District Court on Tuesday. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo has been wanted in Denver County, Colorado, since 2021 after allegedly assaulting a peace officer, while Skyler Joseph Gilyeat has been wanted in Texas for an alleged assault from last year.
Emporia State Baseball outscores Southwestern Oklahoma State 7-4
The Emporia State baseball team improved to 2-1 for the season with a 7-4 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State Sunday at the Edmond First pitch Classic. Short Stop Andrew Rantz led off the game with a solo home run. Third baseman Palmer Hutchinson added a solo home run in the...
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
Two people escape serious injury after pair of deer hit near Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia service exit
Two Canadians escaped serious injury after a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia on Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7:45 pm near the Emporia service exit, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Peter Funk Guenter of Altona, Manitoba, was northbound when at least three deer jumped over the center barrier wall. The SUV hit at least two of the deer.
Kansas outscores Texas 88-80
#9 Kansas outscored #5 Texas 88-80 Monday night. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed. There were 2 ties. Coach Bill Self called it a great team win. Gradey Dick scored 21 points, Dajuan Harris Jr. had 17 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points, Joseph Yesufu had 14 off the bench and KJ Adams finished with 10. Jalen Wilson finished with only 2 points.
Greenwood County man reportedly missing since July
Greenwood County officials are looking for a man who has apparently been missing since this past summer. Brandon Shane Smith has been missing since July 28, according to Kansas Missing and Unsolved. A heavy equipment operator, certified hazardous materials instructor, farmer and equipment mechanic, Smith did not renew his Commercial Driver’s LIcense when it expired in October. He had also been working at Simmons before his disappearance.
Hearings ahead Monday in aggravated battery on law enforcement, interference cases
Court hearings in the three active cases against Lance David Fessler are tentatively set to move forward in Lyon County District Court on Monday. Fessler is accused of aggravated battery on law enforcement and unlawful discharge of a firearm dating back to an alleged incident in February 2021. Fessler was deemed competent to stand trial as part of a hearing in December.
