Logan County, WV

Logan County, West Virginia, woman fined for pushing Mingo County sheriff

By Lane Ball, Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman accused of pushing the Mingo County Sheriff at a basketball game appeared in court today, Friday, Feb. 3.

According to court records, Taylor Napier of Logan County took a guilty plea in Mingo County Magistrate Court today. She was charged with battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly pushing Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at the Tug Valley High School vs. Logan High School basketball game on Jan. 7, 2023.

Woman charged for pushing out-of-uniform West Virginia sheriff claims she acted in self-defense

Smith says Napier paid a fine and will not be allowed at any Tug Valley games for one year. She will not serve any jail time, court records say.

Following the incident, Napier claimed her actions were in self-defense.

In a video from D&D Sports Network, Sheriff Smith can be seen walking around the gym and eventually moving from the Tug Valley side to the Logan County side. As Smith approached the Logan County side, Napier can be seen going towards him and pushing him.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith, who was in street clothes, and another officer were attempting to calm an argument that started between a student from Tug Valley High School and a Logan County fan.

13 News spoke with Napier after the incident and she says that she didn’t know Smith was the sheriff since he was not wearing a uniform and said she was acting quickly trying to prevent what she thought was a violent situation.

Smith told WOWK 13 News he was on the basketball court about five or six minutes before the incident happened and did make himself known as the sheriff to all officials and coaches on the floor.

He also claims he was asked by the principal of Tug Valley High School if he would stand in front of their pep section as the tension between the fans escalated. When a student on the Tug Valley side of the gym and a fan on the Logan County side started to yell and then walked toward each other, he says he ejected the student and was going over to remove the Logan County fan when he was caught off guard by Napier.

Comments / 5

emokid 098
4d ago

Charges should have been dropped. They both was in the wrong and no I don't know either one of them. He came across that floor like a mad bull and she came from the crowd he was heading for. I watched several of the videos. They both was in the wrong.

5
Rosie Johnson
4d ago

I agree. Lawmen don’t act in the manner he did. Charges should be dropped in my opinion, I do not know either one of them.

3
Related
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill aimed at protecting first responders is moving through the legislature. Senate Bill 490, or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Johnson was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Boone County man arrested on active warrant

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man has been arrested due to an active warrant for prior charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Deputies with the department were conducting road patrols in the Seth area of Boone. During these patrols,...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

