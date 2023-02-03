Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Feb. 6, 2023
Sheridan 9-4, 2-0 Thunder Basin 8-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 10-5, 3-0 Star Valley 9-7, 2-1 Evanston 4-12, 1-2 Green River 3-11, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Basketball With Big Wins This Weekend
Worland Warrior Basketball has won 11 straight games since starting the season 1-3. They are 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Friday the Warriors took on Mountain View for the second time this season. The first game was a 59-36 Warrior win. Worland came out in the first period...
How the WyoPreps Basketball Top 5 Fared in Week 9
Wyoming High School basketball teams have completed nine weeks of the 2023 season. In this story, we recap the results of the teams in our weekly poll. Many teams had either conference or cross-quadrant games over the past week. In girls’ action, at least one team in the top three...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Bronc Swimmers Finish 3rd at 3A North Conference Meet
Post-season play has begun for Boys Swim and Dive teams across the state. The Cody Bronc Swimmers were in Worland over the weekend for the 3A North Conference meet. The Broncs would finish 3rd place overall. Powell was 2nd with Buffalo 1st. The Broncs would finish 2 places better this...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
Wyoming Mountain Lion Pursuit Season, Tree But Don’t Kill Them
Conflicts with mountain lions don't always have to end with the killing of the cat. Mountain lions can get the hint, to get lost, if they are scared out of the area. Cats don't like to be around conflict. They are actually not looking for it. Senate File 178 has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
oilcity.news
Pearl Harbor sailor from Wyoming to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming sailor who died during the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Feb. 23. Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Herman Schmidt was born in Alexander, Kansas, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming. Schmidt was on...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023
WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
Wyoming Home For Sale Once Served as Colonel’s Quarters in 1800s
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
newslj.com
City of Green River reports on recent deer count
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — According to city officials, the deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 compared to last year. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the police department, Wyoming Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
