ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman, WY

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Feb. 6, 2023

Sheridan 9-4, 2-0 Thunder Basin 8-7, 2-1 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 10-5, 3-0 Star Valley 9-7, 2-1 Evanston 4-12, 1-2 Green River 3-11, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Warriors Basketball With Big Wins This Weekend

Worland Warrior Basketball has won 11 straight games since starting the season 1-3. They are 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Friday the Warriors took on Mountain View for the second time this season. The first game was a 59-36 Warrior win. Worland came out in the first period...
WORLAND, WY
WyoPreps

How the WyoPreps Basketball Top 5 Fared in Week 9

Wyoming High School basketball teams have completed nine weeks of the 2023 season. In this story, we recap the results of the teams in our weekly poll. Many teams had either conference or cross-quadrant games over the past week. In girls’ action, at least one team in the top three...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Bronc Swimmers Finish 3rd at 3A North Conference Meet

Post-season play has begun for Boys Swim and Dive teams across the state. The Cody Bronc Swimmers were in Worland over the weekend for the 3A North Conference meet. The Broncs would finish 3rd place overall. Powell was 2nd with Buffalo 1st. The Broncs would finish 2 places better this...
CODY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
DRIGGS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Winter Conditions Cause Rangeland Emergency In Southwest Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyomingites know that this has been an exceptional winter in parts of the state, with heavy snows followed by high winds and frigid temperatures. What most people don’t know, however, is that the conditions have caused an emergency on significant...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Require Conservation Stamp To Hunt Wyoming Shed Antlers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bills before the Wyoming Legislature that would restrict shed antler hunting for nonresidents could essentially ruin people’s Western “Easter egg hunts,” says a Montana outdoorsman who hunts antlers in Wyoming. “I refer to shed hunting as the ultimate...
WYOMING STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: February 7, 2023

WYOMING — WYDOT explains weather and road impacts through Wednesday night. Light snow showers ending this evening. Winds become light to breezy. Mainly dry outside of the mountains Tuesday. Snow showers to return Wednesday. Drive safe and stay alert!. Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
WYOMING STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers

WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

City of Green River reports on recent deer count

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — According to city officials, the deer population within the city limits of Green River increased by 15 compared to last year. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the police department, Wyoming Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count Thursday morning, Jan. 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy