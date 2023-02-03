Alabama’s first ‘on-the-go’ Dunkin’ to open in Meridianville
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dunkin’ announced it will ring in the opening of its Meridianville location with a free medium coffee to all customers.
The new Dunkin’ GO>>> is the first of its kind in Alabama and features a modern design with a digital, on-the-go focus. The company said the location is designed for greater convenience. The store features a walk-up window and a double drive-thru lane.
The company announced Friday that the new Dunkin' GO>>> location will open on Feb. 7 and offer coffee enthusiasts a special treat with a free medium hot or iced coffee. The new store will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dunkin’ said franchisee Southern Food Service will hold a ribbon cutting at the new location located at 11805 US HWY 431 at 8 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Dunkin' said that with the new store, Southern Food Services now owns and operates 12 locations throughout Alabama
