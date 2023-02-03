Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
WOWT
Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 2 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Car thief...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest, continue investigating catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is tackling catalytic converter thefts in the metro. According to Omaha Police, over the last several months their department worked with Lincoln Police and other surrounding jurisdictions and identified a group of people who are allegedly responsible for multiple catalytic converter thefts.
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
kfornow.com
Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street. LPD then...
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
KETV.com
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
1011now.com
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies. Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site...
