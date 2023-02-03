Read full article on original website
Organization aims to engage millions of young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
WPFO
Frigid temps lead to frozen pipes and water damage at Maine businesses, schools
Those frigid weekend temperatures caused major issues at several Maine businesses and schools. Stars & Stripes Brewing in Portland had sprinkler system problems, which caused water damage. The owners say it may have been from a space heater in another unit in the building that set off the sprinklers. The...
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine, Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, But Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
WMTW
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Skier with autism taking on 'Last Skier Standing' endurance race
BARTLETT, N.H. — To drive to Attitash Mountain just before dawn is to wake up giants. The sky is still dark, as you wind your car alone through backroads, but lit just enough to illuminate the deep black silhouettes of the cliff faces of the White Mountain range that appear around each bend.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
WPFO
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
Topsham, Maine, Cat Returns Home After Missing for Two Years
There's often a remarkable bond between a pet and their human or humans. It can be difficult to understand and even notice while you're living in it. For a couple living in Topsham, Maine, their bond with a cat named Vince wasn't just put to the test, it was pushed past the limit. Not just once, but twice.
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Handiwork project finishes 'Loose Ends' after loved ones die
FALMOUTH, Maine — For those with a passion for handiwork, crocheting or knitting someone a handmade gift is one of the most intentional ways to express love. Many crafters have multiple projects going at a time. It sometimes means that when they die, there's unfinished business left behind — in the form of half-finished scarves and sweaters, personalized quilts, or intricately-designed rugs.
Caretakers: 'Uptick' in vandalism at Navy plane memorial
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Caretakers say there's been a steady increase in vandalism at a prominent military monument. The Brunswick Naval Air Station has been closed since 2011, but many in town remain proud of the history there, including a four-propeller P3 Orion plane memorial. John Briley is the executive...
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
This is What I’m Looking Forward to the Most This Summer in Maine
With temperatures below freezing lately, it’s hard not to think ahead to summer. Waking up to your windshield frozen over and the news telling us to stay inside because it’s THAT cold makes you dream of sunny days on the lake and the sun kissing your skin. There...
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
Watch Two Fighter Jets Do a Flyby Over Westbrook, Maine, Police Out on Traffic Detail
The men and women who work in law enforcement sometimes have tasks that aren't exactly busy. You've probably seen police squad cars with blue lights on as construction and utility crews do their jobs. All too often, drivers will zoom right by these workers and a police presence helps remind them to slow down and keep these workers safe.
