Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Flint cafe owner wins Pitch for K prize

Here are some of the top stories we've been following today. Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. Rescue officials warn residents about danger of ice activities. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The U.S....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Twp police speak about seriousness of active shooter calls

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. “Arrived on scene and we had to force entry into the school with a vehicle. Entry was gained into the school,” said Lt. Jim Rich with the Saginaw Township police patrol.
WNEM

Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe

SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police identify victim in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Resident Attends State of the Union Address with Kildee

FRANKENMUTH, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands

The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Fire Chief: Fire at former Days Inn declared arson

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway near I-75. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, just before 6 p.m., multiple fire agencies were called to a fire at a former Days Inn hotel in Bridgeport Township.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. ACI Plastics invested more than $10 million into the new facility, which is slated to create 25 to 30 new jobs to operate the plant with wages from $15 to $20 per hour. “This...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.

