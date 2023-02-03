Read full article on original website
WNEM
Flint cafe owner wins Pitch for K prize
Here are some of the top stories we've been following today. Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. Rescue officials warn residents about danger of ice activities. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The U.S....
WNEM
Saginaw Twp police speak about seriousness of active shooter calls
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township police spoke about their reaction to the fake call about an active shooter at Nouvel Catholic Center High School on Tuesday. “Arrived on scene and we had to force entry into the school with a vehicle. Entry was gained into the school,” said Lt. Jim Rich with the Saginaw Township police patrol.
WNEM
Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
WNEM
U-M Flint PD taking calls in downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan Flint Police Department is answering calls outside of the university area to assist the city of Flint Police Department. “It frees up the city of Flint Police Department to answer calls outside of this area. Trying to make it a little bit easier on the city of Flint Police Department,” said officer James Wheeler.
WNEM
Police respond to ‘hoax active shooter’ threat at Nouvel, other schools across state
SAGINAW Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies responded to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday for reports of an active shooter. It ended up being a hoax, as police agencies responded to similar calls at schools across the state. While the threats appeared to be...
WNEM
79-year-old Shiawassee Co. man found safe
SHIAWASEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the missing Shiawassee County man has been found. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 about 12:30 p.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jerry Dewolf, 79-years-old and suffering from dementia, was missing. The sheriff’s office said Dewolf had left the Bancroft area driving a 2010 gold or tan Chrysler Town and Country van. He was believed to be driving to Howell and had not been heard from for several hours.
WILX-TV
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
WNEM
Frankenmuth Resident Attends State of the Union Address with Kildee
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
OnlyInYourState
This Hawaiian Restaurant In Michigan Will Transport You Straight To The Islands
The Great Lake State has a melting pot of delicious food from all over the world including Polish cooking and authentic Mexican fare. You can even enjoy heavenly Hawaiian offerings at this restaurant in East Lansing, Michigan. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying this fresh and filling cuisine, stop at this tasty spot for a one-of-a-kind experience.
WILX-TV
One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
WNEM
Fire Chief: Fire at former Days Inn declared arson
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire at the former Days Inn hotel on Dixie Highway near I-75. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, just before 6 p.m., multiple fire agencies were called to a fire at a former Days Inn hotel in Bridgeport Township.
WNEM
New recycling facility expected to create jobs in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint has become home to ACI Plastics new state-of-the-art plastics recycling facility. ACI Plastics invested more than $10 million into the new facility, which is slated to create 25 to 30 new jobs to operate the plant with wages from $15 to $20 per hour. “This...
WNEM
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
WWMT
Grandmother seeking justice after she says her one-year-old grandson died after given meth
FLINT, Mich. - A one-year-old baby dies days after his grandmother says he was fed meth. This all happened back in December. The one-year-old named Cain was given meth according to his grandmother Gina Floria on December 19, 2022. “My son got a text from a friend of his saying...
