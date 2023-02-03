Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
HBO's The Last Of Us continues to lure in more viewers despite award season
HBO’s Sunday night programming continues to be infallible when it comes to dealing with competing network broadcasts. Despite 12.4 million people tuning into the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Last Of Us’ newest episode brought in 7.5 million on the same evening—a 17 percent increase from last week.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Not Dead Yet, the return of You, and a Harley Quinn special
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 5, to Thursday, February 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Not Dead Yet (ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.)
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan and Tom Brady dethrone Avatar, at least for this week, at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is done. Welcome to a new era of box office domination, one where Tom Brady and M. Night Shyamalan are the ones breaking records and rocketing up the list of biggest movies of all time… though, granted, neither of them have broken any records or made any impression on the all-time box office list the way Avatar has… and they almost certainly won’t… but, at least for this weekend, they both managed to top The Way Of Water at the domestic box office!
A.V. Club
Why physical media still matters in the streaming era
Gone are the days when you could find everything you wanted to watch on a single streaming service. With popular content now spread across multiple platforms, it’s more difficult than ever to find your favorite shows and movies. You can’t even be sure the titles you’re watching today will be there tomorrow. We’ve run story after story after story about executives angering both creators and consumers by pulling content from streaming platforms or rescinding renewal offers, often with little or no advance notice.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
A.V. Club
Not Dead Yet review: A worthy return to network TV for Gina Rodriguez
There’s something undeniably charming about Not Dead Yet, the new ABC sitcom that stars Gina Rodriguez as a reluctant obituary writer who discovers that she can see and communicate with the newly departed individuals whom she’s writing about. It’s an intriguing premise and, despite a few minor faults and foibles in its early execution, a worthy star vehicle for Rodriguez, who brings much of the same heartfelt humor and emotional intelligence that she delivered in spades as the titular protagonist on The CW’s Jane The Virgin.
A.V. Club
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to star in cryogenically frozen rom-com
After doing the Groundhog Day thing with Palm Springs in 2020, Andy Samberg has signed on to another high-concept romantic comedy movie. Titled 42.6 years, the movie stars Samberg as a man who had to be cryogenically frozen in an experimental procedure in order to save his life, and he wakes up nearly 43 years later to discover that everything from his old life is gone… except for his ex-girlfriend, who is now physically older than him (by about 42 years or so). With no one else to turn to, the two will (presumably) get back together in a way that is both romantic and comedic. Jean Smart will play the ex-girlfriend.
A.V. Club
History Of The World, Part II
History has a way of repeating itself, and that gets old fast. But, at least when Mel Brooks is involved, history has star power. For the first time since 1981, Mel Brooks is cracking open the history books with the long-delayed second part in his History Of The World series, and he’s got two of every star in Hollywood to help him out. However, the trailer for History Of The World, Part II, released earlier today, isn’t exactly the movie that Brooks promised at the end of History Of The World, Part I. Sadly, there’s no “Hitler on Ice” or “Jews In Space” here. Instead, the series picks up where the last one left off, riffing on the crucifixion, the Russian revolution, Shakespeare’s writers’ room, and the Civil War.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
A.V. Club
17-year-old to direct A24 horror movie based on The Backrooms YouTube videos
Sidle back behind that tree, Slender Man! The internet has a new favorite creepypasta obsession, and it’s already becoming a movie from A24, James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment. We’re talking about “The Backrooms,” an expansion of the internet’s fascination with liminal spaces—which are weird (often edited) photos of unsettlingly empty places.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us graciously concedes next Sunday to Super Bowl LVII
As far as television goes, this Sunday stands to look a lot less apocalyptic (for those of us who aren’t die-hard Chiefs or Eagles fans.) HBO announced today that it will drop the next episode of The Last Of Us two days early, squarely avoiding any competition with Super Bowl LVII. Instead of airing episode five in TLOU’s standard Sunday night time slot (or taking a time-honored crack at a post-Super Bowl episode) the next installment will be available on Friday, February 10, at 9:00 P.M. E.T.
A.V. Club
Elijah Wood has had it up to here with this AMC preferred seating nonsense
AMC is up their old tricks again. Hot off of Regal Cinemas filing for bankruptcy and shuttering 39 theaters, the only other game in town decided to make the moviegoing experience that much worse: Higher prices for “better” seats. Nothing says “come to the movies” quite like “we’re more outrageously expensive than ever.” Thankfully, one person who disapproves is national treasure and the ring bearer in all our hearts, Elijah Wood, and he has a big platform.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us gives us more reasons to love Melanie Lynskey
While we anxiously await the return of Yellowjackets for a second season (it premieres on March 26), The Last Of Us is serving up a juicy two-episode arc featuring Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey to tide us over. In HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic drama Lynskey plays Kathleen, an original character who wasn’t in the video game the show is based on. With note-perfect leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey at the center of the story—not to mention guest stars Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, who blew us away in episode three—the addition of Lynskey is more proof that the show’s casting is one of the secrets to its success.
A.V. Club
Bryan Cranston says Super Bowl commercial will probably, maybe be his last appearance as Walter White
There’s some sort of poetic irony to the fact that Bryan Cranston’s last appearance as the fearsome chemistry-teacher-turned-kingpin Walter White may be coming not with his death in the final moments of Breaking Bad, or his cameo in followup film El Camino, or even his recent reprisal in the excellent final season of Better Call Saul.
A.V. Club
As if Alicia Silverstone would be caught in anything less than her iconic Clueless plaid for new Super Bowl commercial
No hate to either the Chiefs or the Eagles, but if you’re anything like us here at The A.V. Club, watching a full night of wonderful (or deeply cringy) celebrity commercial cameos is, well, your Super Bowl. This year’s big game is already off to a promising start with...
A.V. Club
Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls hit the court in White Men Can't Jump first look
30 years ago, cinema asked a question: Can white men jump? 1992's White Men Can’t Jump seemed to provide a sensible answer (re: some white men can’t jump, but Woody Harrelson sure can), but as is the scientific way, one test isn’t always enough. It may have taken Hollywood a second, but the investigation continues in our first look at 20th Century Studios’ remake of White Men Can’t Jump with rapper Jack Harlow testing out the theory this time around.
A.V. Club
How to kill a cinematic universe
James Gunn has always delivered a body count with his movies, his deliberately hyper-murderous 2022 DC film debut The Suicide Squad most of all. But no one ever figured him for an executioner. That changed last month, as Gunn and Peter Safran revealed the first serious look at their plans...
