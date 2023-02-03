Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Reports: Raiders to let QB Derek Carr visit Saints
The New Orleans Saints requested to meet with quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders granted the parties permission to do so, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday. Carr remains under contract with Las Vegas, but the Raiders benched Carr toward the end of the 2022 regular season...
Albany Herald
Jim Irsay: Days, not hours from Colts naming coach
Exactly three months after the Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay is still in no hurry to find a permanent replacement. Irsay posted Tuesday on Twitter, "We said, as an Organization (Colts) ... The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process ... and the final decision would be strictly based on, what is best for our Franchise's success and best for our Fans, of Colts Nation. Final decision coming in Days not Hours"
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Albany Herald
Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl
When the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl five years ago, the country was introduced to a local tradition: ecstatic fans climbing light poles. The Eagles are back in the big game, ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the city is starting to prepare for a similar ruckus should the Eagles prevail again.
Albany Herald
Familiar foe: No walk down Sentimental Street for Andy Reid
Andy Reid will stare across the field against familiar uniforms on Sunday but he isn't going to set aside time to be sentimental. Reid has the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, and this one is a bit different. The opponent is the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization Reid guided to one Super Bowl loss during his 14 seasons as coach before being dismissed after the 2012 season.
Albany Herald
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles’ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach.
Albany Herald
Chiefs Planned Years Ahead to Build a Team Around Mahomes
It was July 2017, and, after the surprise summer firing of John Dorsey, new Chiefs GM Brett Veach was holding one of his first meetings, scrambling to adjust to the job after a wild month. This one was focused specifically on defining Kansas City’s principles.
Albany Herald
Timing Could Be Right for Jordan Love to Replace Aaron Rodgers
We’re five days away from kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. There’s a lot of news happening around the league and not just at the Super Bowl. Let’s get right to it …
Albany Herald
Aaron Rodgers to ponder future during darkness retreat
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to mull his future during a four-day "darkness retreat" after the upcoming Super Bowl. "It's an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," the four-time NFL MVP said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Albany Herald
76ers look to cut into Celtics' lead atop conference
The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road with an opportunity to gain ground on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings when the teams meet Wednesday night. Boston maintained sole possession of first place in the conference by beating the Detroit Pistons 111-99 Monday. The Celtics are a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and three games ahead of Philadelphia, which is alone in third place.
Albany Herald
Wild turn focus to 'huge game' against division-leading Stars
With their hold on a playoff spot rather tenuous, the Minnesota Wild know they wasted an opportunity in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Wild will try to produce a bounce-back performance when they hit the ice Thursday night against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars to finish a quick road trip.
Albany Herald
With De'Aaron Fox back, Kings look for more success vs. Rockets
It is no coincidence that, after winning nine of the previous 12 games with guard De'Aaron Fox orchestrating their high-scoring offense, the Sacramento Kings dropped both of the contests that Fox missed prior to his return to the starting lineup on Monday against the Houston Rockets. And right on cue,...
