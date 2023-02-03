ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

2022 NFL Re-Draft: Commanders Change It Up; Where’s WR Jahan Dotson?

The Washington Commanders rookies are recovering after their first season in the NFL. The 2022 rookie class was a mixed bag in Washington. While first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson and third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. flashed a lot of potential, there were others who still hold a cloud of mystery in injured second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fifth-round tight end Cole Turner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Hot Take Tuesday: Keeanu Benton is DT2 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The defensive tackle class in this year’s NFL draft is headlined by Jalen Carter, who is a projected top-five pick but after that, there are a lot of questions. The biggest being, who is DT2?. Coming into the season, the favorite was a former top recruit, Bryan Bresee. Nose...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC

Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

The Extra Point: The X-Factor for Super Bowl Sunday

As Super Bowl Sunday is a few yards away, we can speculate that this matchup between two powerhouses should be one that we'll never forget. In years passed, the big game has seen lesser-known players make plays that the world has not forgotten. NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

NFL team owner Dan Snyder lists posh Maryland mansion once owned by royalty. See it

Amid rumors that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might be selling the NFL team, he has listed his massive Potomac River estate in Maryland for $49 million. The Commanders are facing allegations of sexual harassment in a toxic workplace environment, and rumors of Snyder dumping the team — who were last in the NFC East this past season — have been flooding the internet.
MARYLAND STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ladine Picks Up More Accolades for Her Performance Against Stanford

Tina Langley maintains a very buttoned-down approach when it comes to her University of Washington women's basketball team. After the Huskies upset second-ranked Stanford, the second-year coach took great pains to keep things in perspective, to not get carried by a big moment. She didn't gush over what happened, wouldn't...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr

The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy