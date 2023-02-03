Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita Eagle
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
Wichita Eagle
2022 NFL Re-Draft: Commanders Change It Up; Where’s WR Jahan Dotson?
The Washington Commanders rookies are recovering after their first season in the NFL. The 2022 rookie class was a mixed bag in Washington. While first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson and third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. flashed a lot of potential, there were others who still hold a cloud of mystery in injured second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fifth-round tight end Cole Turner.
Wichita Eagle
Hot Take Tuesday: Keeanu Benton is DT2 in the 2023 NFL Draft
The defensive tackle class in this year’s NFL draft is headlined by Jalen Carter, who is a projected top-five pick but after that, there are a lot of questions. The biggest being, who is DT2?. Coming into the season, the favorite was a former top recruit, Bryan Bresee. Nose...
Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow
The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
Wichita Eagle
PODCAST: Ejiro Evero is a ‘Home Run Hire’, Super Bowl Picks, Best Halftime Show + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan and the Panthers all-time leading rusher, Jonathan Stewart. - Super Bowl 57 preview....Chiefs vs Eagles. What is the key to victory for each team?. - Greatest Halftime Show in Super Bowl history?. - A look at newly hired...
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC
Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Wichita Eagle
The Extra Point: The X-Factor for Super Bowl Sunday
As Super Bowl Sunday is a few yards away, we can speculate that this matchup between two powerhouses should be one that we'll never forget. In years passed, the big game has seen lesser-known players make plays that the world has not forgotten. NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will be...
Wichita Eagle
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Hunt ponders ‘self-fulfilling prophecy’ in Bieniemy quest to be NFL head coach
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt once shared his disappointment that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hadn’t yet secured an NFL head-coaching position elsewhere. Hunt expressed that sentiment at Super Bowl LIV. And three seasons later, Hunt’s disappointment remains. “I wouldn’t say it’s grown,” Hunt said Tuesday, “because I...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
NFL team owner Dan Snyder lists posh Maryland mansion once owned by royalty. See it
Amid rumors that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might be selling the NFL team, he has listed his massive Potomac River estate in Maryland for $49 million. The Commanders are facing allegations of sexual harassment in a toxic workplace environment, and rumors of Snyder dumping the team — who were last in the NFC East this past season — have been flooding the internet.
Wichita Eagle
Ladine Picks Up More Accolades for Her Performance Against Stanford
Tina Langley maintains a very buttoned-down approach when it comes to her University of Washington women's basketball team. After the Huskies upset second-ranked Stanford, the second-year coach took great pains to keep things in perspective, to not get carried by a big moment. She didn't gush over what happened, wouldn't...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Comments / 0