Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
JCPS school board votes to look into bringing metal detectors into schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So far this year, 19 guns have been found at Jefferson County Public Schools. On Thursday, the JCPS school board voted six to one on a motion to look into the possibility of getting metal detectors for schools. “I would like to make a motion that...
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 13 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. Construction is ongoing within the Paddock area, part of a $200 million redesign that Churchill Downs said will enhance fan experience at the racetrack.
SnowTALK! 2/6
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release. A variety of positions are available with...
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baseball’s most famous phrase is, “if you build it, they will come.”. But what happens if you build it and don’t maintain it?. Fairdale Youth League’s executive board is quickly learning the answer to that question. The group is sounding the alarm...
Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
WATCH LIVE: Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recaps 2022, discusses 2023 plans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s executive director is recapping 2022 and discussing what SDF looks forward to in 2023. The news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Watch it here below when it begins.
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire. No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car. According to...
Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking rain/wind over the next couple of days with Thursday AM from roughly 4am-7am being the most at risk for the strongest of wind gusts. More on that setup and the rain to some snow Friday Night---in the video!
