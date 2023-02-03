ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Louisville Restaurant Week returning, helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Restaurant Week is coming back!. From Feb. 27 to March 5, participating restaurants will have three course menus for $26, $36 or $46. For every meal purchased, $1 will be donated to Hope Buss, a local nonprofit empowering people. “Louisville is fortunate to have a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LEGO convention coming to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a big LEGO Convention coming to downtown Louisville this summer and tickets are now on sale. The Kentucky International Convention Center at 221 South 4th Street will be holding Louisville Brick Convention on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. A portion of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park celebrates 10-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waterfront Park is celebrating the 10-year anniversary for the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge with a year-long celebration. The Big Four Bridge was opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013 after renovating a decommissioned rail bridge known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” that was unused for 45 years, Waterfront Park officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD celebrates promotion of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana rocker John Mellencamp performing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - John Mellencamp, a singer and songwriter from southern Indiana, is coming to Louisville as part of his “Live and In Person” tour this April. The performances are scheduled at Whitney Hall in the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on April 17 and 18.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/6

13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release. A variety of positions are available with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Missing Owensboro girl found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Snow/Wind TALK! Weather Blog 2/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tracking rain/wind over the next couple of days with Thursday AM from roughly 4am-7am being the most at risk for the strongest of wind gusts. More on that setup and the rain to some snow Friday Night---in the video!
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy