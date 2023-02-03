Video: Breaking down UNC’s loss in the NCAA Men’s National Championship

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC basketball’s frustration continues with tough ACC road loss at Wake Forest
The Tar Heels are stuck on one Quad-1 win this season as teams enter the final third of the ACC conference schedule. UNC hosts league-leading Clemson next.
Duke women’s basketball back in top 10. What that means for Triangle’s other ACC teams
For the first time since 2017, the Blue Devils are in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll. The No. 9 Blue Devils join rivals UNC, NC State in having received a top-10 ranking this season.
Woe is three: UNC basketball tries to find 3-point range ahead of matchup at Wake Forest
The Tar Heels are collectively shooting 30.8 percent from behind the arc, which would make this second-worst only to the 2019-20 season, when they shot 30.4 percent.
Passive and disconnected in loss at Miami, where does Duke basketball go from here?
After another blowout ACC loss on the road, this one an 81-59 setback at Miami, Duke’s next game will be “a real character test” since it’s at No. 8 Virginia.
NC State basketball’s Casey Morsell excited about return to Virginia for ACC game
Morsell, a senior guard, played for the Cavaliers for two years before transferring to the Wolfpack program in 2021. This year’s visit to Virginia hits a little closer to home.
No. 8 Virginia frustrates No. 22 NC State in taking 63-50 ACC basketball victory
The Cavaliers, coming off road loss to Virginia Tech, built a 14-point halftime lead in ending the Pack’s four-game win streak.
NC State basketball is ranked (No. 22), while Duke and UNC are not. How rare is that?
The Wolfpack is ranked and the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are not for the first time since December 1982, and it’s only the sixth such occurrence in the past 67 years.
A quick turnaround: How to watch, stream Duke vs. Miami ACC men’s basketball on Monday
After a thrilling 63-57 win over rival North Carolina on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Duke Blue Devils travel to play at the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes in a quick-turnaround.
ACC Now Podcast: How did NC State basketball get so good? Can the Pack sustain it?
The N&O’s Chip Alexander and Andrew Carter, two Raleigh natives who together have seen more than 50 years of NC State basketball, discuss the state of the Pack.
Duke basketball’s road woes continue. Blue Devils struggle in 81-59 ACC loss to Miami
Duke’s struggles on offense were evident from the start as Miami scored the first five points and built a 13-1 lead before the Blue Devils made their first shot from the field.
How Duke basketball turned weakness into strength to beat UNC in the final minute
In Jon Scheyer’s first season, Duke hasn’t been strong offensively on possessions following timeouts. But the Blue Devils perfectly executed a play that led to defeating UNC.
Brink of a breakthrough? UNC basketball finds reason for encouragement even in defeat
Carolina’s five ACC losses have come by a combined 24 points, including a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday.
NHL Stadium Series prep begins with conversion of NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium
The Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals will play the league’s 2023 Stadium Series outdoor game at the Wolfpack’s football home on Feb. 18.
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game to score Raleigh millions in visitor spending
The outdoor hockey game also has the chance to raise the profile of the city of Raleigh.
NC State fights past Georgia Tech for ACC basketball victory, 72-64
Yellow Jackets had lost eight straight games, and the Wolfpack had won seven of eight before Saturday.
NHL Stadium Series is in Raleigh, NC, this year. Where else has it been? What’s next?
The Carolina Hurricanes will host an NHL outdoor hockey game for the first time, at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. Here’s a look at previous outdoors games and their venues.
UNC basketball struggles to find its shot against Duke as Tar Heels fall to Blue Devils
The Tar Heels shot just 34 percent from the field, marking the third time in the past four games they were held below 40 percent, and fell to Duke in an ACC road game.
Duke basketball regains foothold in rivalry as Blue Devils beat UNC at Cameron, 63-57
Dereck Lively recorded eight of Duke’s season-high 11 blocked shots and Jeremy Roach scored eight points in the game’s final 5:45 as the Blue Devils beat the Tar Heels.
In new era for Duke-UNC rivalry, Jon Scheyer passes first test and takes a victory lap
For Duke, there is no avenging its two losses vs. UNC at the end of last season. Jon Scheyer, though, walked out Saturday with a 1-0 head coaching record against the Tar Heels.
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.https://www.newsobserver.com/
