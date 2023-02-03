ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? Chiefs Teammates Offer a Few Answers

What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl

5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

NBA Approves Sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia

Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced the approval Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Bears Jerseys Outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin

Justin Fields jerseys outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a new king in the North. Bears quarterback Justin Fields not only had the top-selling jersey in Illinois over the 2022 season, he was the most popular man in Wisconsin and Indiana, too, according to Lids sales.
CHICAGO, IL
