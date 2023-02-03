Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced last month that the department is investing $102 million to expand access to housing and water infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in 47 states and American Samoa. The 263 projects in which USDA...
Jason’s Auto Repair, 9 years in business and counting
Jason Campbell, owner of Jason’s Auto Repair, located at 334 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683, behind McDonald’s, has been in business since October 2014. Open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jason’s Automotive is a full-service repair shop sans transmission and bodywork. Campbell started working for Levi’s company right out of high school. About a year before they closed, the employees had formed a union, Campbell recalls. In 1999 they shut their facility down, but not without providing their employees an opportunity to better themselves. Levi’s gave the employees they were laying off the choice of going to a trade school or obtaining their 4-year degree - free of charge. Campbell said, “the Levi company provided computers to everyone.”
