Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge High's Krystall Wallen in this week's Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — Krystall Wallen, a veteran Sullivan County teacher with almost three decades in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach, has made this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
Emil Negru
KINGSPORT - Emil Negru, aged 66, returned home from the hospital Tuesday, Jan 24 and passed away Friday, Jan 27 in the comfort of his own home in Kingsport, TN holding hands with wife Ana and daughter Roxana. Emil was born April 18, 1956, in Nicseni, Romania. He served in...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson-Newman building new residence hall complex
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University students will soon have a new place to call home. Construction of a new residence life complex was given the green light, following approval by the university’s Board of Trustees during its January meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session for artisans
ABINGDON — ’Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ’Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
JOHNSON CITY — Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. When and where?
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Thrift store opens on Emory & Henry campus
EMORY — Thrifting has arrived at Emory & Henry College. The school held the grand opening of its first on-campus thrift store, located on the lower level of Memorial Chapel.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Feb. 5-11)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
Photos: Sunday Farm Expo
The Farm Expo concluded on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those who came out for the expo's final day got to see Clydesdales, a musical performance by Ashton Davison, animal exhibits, and Fred Hilton, a retired naturalist who was representing Bays Mountain Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to host showing of ‘Till’ as part of Black History Month
KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Personnel Committee wants county to join Caring Workplaces program
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces on Tuesday and will send a resolution to the full commission recommending that the county join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development District.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
South Fork moratorium will not affect current zoning, county planner says
BLOUNTVILLE — A moratorium on zoning requests in the South Fork of the Holston area recently enacted by Sullivan County will not affect the current zoning for existing property owners and will only place a hold on individual requests for rezoning, the county’s planner said. The one-year moratorium...
Kingsport Times-News
Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women
CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 loss to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak as well as their six-game string of victories on the road.
Kingsport Times-News
Two juveniles injured following Monday morning crash in Unicoi County
Two juveniles were injured in a single vehicle crash on Unicoi Drive on Monday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP report, a 2011 Saab Turbo ran off the road and struck a guardrail about 7 a.m. after the 16-year-old driver reportedly “blacked out.” As a result, the guardrail intruded into the passenger compartment. A 13-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was also admitted to JCMC with injuries following the crash.
Kingsport Times-News
Farm Expo offers fun for the whole family
BRISTOL — The first day of the 2023 Farm Expo drew large crowds to celebrate local farming and enjoy the many different activities available. The annual event is sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media and was held at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kingsport Times-News
Samford smothers ETSU in decisive victory
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference men’s basketball game at the Pete Hanna Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
JOHNSON CITY — As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34-year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ student resource officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began...
