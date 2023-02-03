Feb. 7 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Legion bingo

American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.

Civic Center Dance

The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Music by DJ Justin Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 252-944-6198 or text 252-364-7264.

NewMusic

East Carolina University School of Music will host a North Carolina NewMusic Initiative performance by Meridian Arts Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. This multi-genre ensemble specializes in new works for brass ranging from Renaissance to Frank Zappa. Free. Call 252-328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.

PFLAG Greenville

PFLAG Greenville will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Couples will share their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group part of the meeting will follow the presentation. This meeting will be in person, and there also is a virtual option. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag for information. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, Friends, Family, Allies and LGBTQ individuals. All are welcome. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds an education and support meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in Room 209 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road, for individuals who are experiencing a mental illness, family members who have a loved one with a mental illness, mental health professionals and concerned community members. Family support group meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 252-902-6264.

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested. Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.

Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.

Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.

Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.

Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.

Road to Resources: Resources for the Hard of Hearing, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

Healthy Aging Station Rotation, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Jewelry Class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cost is $5.

Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.

Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.

Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.

Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.

The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.