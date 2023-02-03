Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Bet on It: 1 in 5 US Adults Will Bet on This Year's Super Bowl, Gaming Group Says
A record 50.4 million American adults plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, wagering a total of $16 billion, the gambling industry's national trade group predicted Tuesday. The American Gaming Association forecasts that 1-in-5 American adults will place a bet on Sunday's NFL championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking Back at Backup Quarterbacks Who Stepped Up in the Super Bowl
Brock Purdy's bid to join the select group of quarterbacks to go from a backup for most of the season to a Super Bowl starter got derailed when he suffered his own injury in the NFC championship game. Purdy's elbow injury helped contribute to San Francisco's 31-7 loss to the...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PGA Tour Champ Justin Thomas Interviews Eagles' Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night
Justin Thomas interviews Jalen Hurts at Super Bowl Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Golf star Justin Thomas put his downtime ahead of the Phoenix Open to good use. The 15-time PGA Tour champion paid a visit to Super Bowl LVII Opening Night in Arizona and even got...
What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? Chiefs Teammates Offer a Few Answers
What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
Donna Kelce Brings Cookies for Sons at Super Bowl Opening Night
Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night. The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies. The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a...
Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft
Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design at State Farm Stadium
Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled...
Ranking Top Five Chicken Wing Flavors Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
It’s time to be a wingman. If you’re doing some last-minute shopping for chicken wings to accompany your Super Bowl LVII feast and you’re not quite sure what flavor to select, don’t fret. Chicken, in particular, has been a personal specialty of mine for an extensive...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Remembers That Time Chiefs' Andy Reid Fired Him
PHOENIX — The day before Nick Sirianni flew with his team to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, he was asked about his first encounter with Andy Reid. You know, the time Andy fired him. Back in 2013 after the Eagles fired Reid, he quickly got a job in Kansas...
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
Why Peter King Isn't Ruling Out Bengals Trading Tee Higgins
PHOENIX -- Everyone knows the Bears need to find quarterback Justin Fields a true No. 1 wide receiver. Plenty of names will be bandied about this offseason as potential trade targets. DeAndre Hopkins almost certainly will be available. Keenan Allen might hit the open market. No one knows what the future holds for Mike Evans now that Tom Brady is retired.
5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
Justin Fields Bears Jerseys Outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin
Justin Fields jerseys outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a new king in the North. Bears quarterback Justin Fields not only had the top-selling jersey in Illinois over the 2022 season, he was the most popular man in Wisconsin and Indiana, too, according to Lids sales.
If Chargers Cut Keenan Allen, Bears Should Sign Him to Free Agent Deal
Why Bears should pursue Keenan Allen if he hits market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will continue their quest to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver to help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense this season, and recently a new name has entered the conversation. Speculation has begun in recent days that Keenan Allen could become available as the Chargers will need to cut down on some salaries to get under the cap.
Matt Nagy Has No Doubt Bears' Justin Fields Will Play in Super Bowl
PHOENIX -- Matt Nagy has spent the past year watching and learning from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. After being fired by the Bears, Nagy returned to Kansas City as the quarterback coach for the Chiefs. While Nagy has been busy focusing on helping the Chiefs get to...
