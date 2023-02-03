ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

What Can't Patrick Mahomes Do? Chiefs Teammates Offer a Few Answers

What can’t Patrick Mahomes do? His teammates offer a few answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes can do it all on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback already owns a Super Bowl trophy, a Super Bowl MVP and a league MVP (with a second one likely on the way later this week). He has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in all five seasons as a starter and has his team on the verge of a second title in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Peter King Isn't Ruling Out Bengals Trading Tee Higgins

PHOENIX -- Everyone knows the Bears need to find quarterback Justin Fields a true No. 1 wide receiver. Plenty of names will be bandied about this offseason as potential trade targets. DeAndre Hopkins almost certainly will be available. Keenan Allen might hit the open market. No one knows what the future holds for Mike Evans now that Tom Brady is retired.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

5 Bears NFL Draft Prospects Who Impressed at Senior Bowl

5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Bears Jerseys Outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin

Justin Fields jerseys outsell Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a new king in the North. Bears quarterback Justin Fields not only had the top-selling jersey in Illinois over the 2022 season, he was the most popular man in Wisconsin and Indiana, too, according to Lids sales.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If Chargers Cut Keenan Allen, Bears Should Sign Him to Free Agent Deal

Why Bears should pursue Keenan Allen if he hits market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will continue their quest to find a legit No. 1 wide receiver to help Justin Fields and the rest of the offense this season, and recently a new name has entered the conversation. Speculation has begun in recent days that Keenan Allen could become available as the Chargers will need to cut down on some salaries to get under the cap.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

