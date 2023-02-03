ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Invesco Global Head of ETFs on growth potential for Nasdaq, equal weight, and low volatility funds

CNBC's Bob Pisani sat down at the Exchange ETF Conference in Miami Beach with Invesco Global Head of ETFs, Anna Paglia, to discuss the growth she expects this year. She runs the #4 ETF complex in the U.S. Her Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is the 5th largest ETF with $160 billion in assets, with the Junior Nasdaq 100 (QQQJ) also gaining adherents. Her Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has also attracted significant inflows for investors wary of market cap weighted indexes.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC

Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Options Action: Disney earnings on tap

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks ahead to Disney's earnings announcement. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

CNBC Daily Open: Powell’s speech was hawkish. Investors' mood was bullish

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
CNBC

35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
CNBC

Wall Street rewards Linde for a quarter that exemplifies why we own the stock

(LIN), a U.K.-based global industrial gas and engineering company, reported mixed headline results but an overall strong fourth quarter before the opening bell Tuesday. The stock popped nearly 4% as Wall Street showed appreciation for what we've been saying all along about the durability of the company's businesses even in tough times. Linde makes the right kind of products that drive the economy.
CNBC

SocGen reports 64% slide in annual profits but beats market expectations

The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. The French bank...
CNBC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
CNBC

There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC

How to earn $65,000 in interest only every year in retirement

An "interest-only" retirement plan can fund your retirement without draining your savings, but you will need to save a lot of money to make it possible. NerdWallet crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save every month, broken down by age, to get $65,000 every year in an "interest-only" retirement. Check out this video to learn how much you will need in order to make it a reality.

