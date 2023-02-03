ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Kyrie Irving sends goodbye message to Nets fans

In some major breaking news over the weekend, Kyrie Irving has played his last game with the Brooklyn Nets. On Sunday, the report dropped that Irving had been traded by Brooklyn, like he wanted, to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving put in a request for a trade last week, which surprised...
BROOKLYN, NY
12up

12up

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy