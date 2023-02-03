If you’ve been feeling a bit more isolated than usual, you’ve just been personally victimized by Aquarius season. Since Aquarius is a fixed air sign, this time of year tends to have a bit of an antisocial vibe to it, but the benefit is that it gives you a chance to prioritize your own unique perspectives and beliefs without too much outside influence. Now is the time to brainstorm new ways to innovate structures that aren’t as inclusive, and rebel against societal norms. Though you may not be acting on these ideas for attention, it’s bound to come your way. In fact, the spiritual meaning of the February 2023 full Snow Moon is all about welcoming the recognition you deserve for simply being you, so don’t be afraid to let your unfiltered self shine through.

