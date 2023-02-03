Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Hunt ponders ‘self-fulfilling prophecy’ in Bieniemy quest to be NFL head coach
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt once shared his disappointment that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hadn’t yet secured an NFL head-coaching position elsewhere. Hunt expressed that sentiment at Super Bowl LIV. And three seasons later, Hunt’s disappointment remains. “I wouldn’t say it’s grown,” Hunt said Tuesday, “because I...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos HC Sean Payton Details Plan to Resurrect Russell Wilson
On Monday, the Denver Broncos officially introduced Sean Payton as the team's new head coach. The 20th man in team history to hold the head coach title, Payton's first order of business will be figuring out how to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on the horse. Enter Payton, whose quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
On April 27, 2017, quarterback Alex Smith knew his time with the Chiefs likely would be coming to an end sooner rather than later. That was the day the 2017 NFL Draft started, and by the 10th overall pick, Smith’s fate with the Chiefs was sealed. The Chiefs traded...
Wichita Eagle
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator
Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC
Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
Wichita Eagle
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs
Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Monday night, Bieniemy explained that even...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways From Andy Reid’s Tuesday Media Availability
The Kansas City Chiefs have just a handful of days until their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday night, both teams took the stage for Opening Night festivities and answered plenty of questions about various topics. Head coach Andy Reid provided some updates at the time, with some of his players speaking about their health while also sharing some thoughts on their respective seasons and also Sunday's game.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles‘ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach. Slay’s relationship with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is well documented, as the two...
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
Details Emerge About Lou Anarumo’s Next Interview For Cardinals Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job. He'll have his second interview with the club on Friday according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Anarumo is one of two known finalists. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also in the mix.
