Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Man "Humiliated" After Seeing Girlfriend Having Sex With Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Wichita Eagle
8 Browns Free Agent Targets That Won’t Break the Bank
The Cleveland Browns have a number of needs to address, almost all of which will be on the defensive side of the ball. In his tenure as general manager, Andrew Berry has used free agency to address the vast majority of the team's holes, allowing the team to use the NFL Draft to focus on adding talent.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Wichita Eagle
Urgent Raiders Issues #2: Coaching Up Players
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a critical year two of the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler regime. As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the Raiders are facing critical systemic issues that can be addressed now. We are discussing the five most significant in this series of articles. Yesterday...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Make Different 2022 Second-Round Pick In Latest Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made one change in the latest 2022 re-draft. ESPN redid the first two rounds of last year's draft and still had Dax Hill going to Cincinnati in the first round, but the Bengals selected a running back in the second round. Washington's Brian Robinson was...
Wichita Eagle
2022 NFL Re-Draft: Commanders Change It Up; Where’s WR Jahan Dotson?
The Washington Commanders rookies are recovering after their first season in the NFL. The 2022 rookie class was a mixed bag in Washington. While first-round wide receiver Jahan Dotson and third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. flashed a lot of potential, there were others who still hold a cloud of mystery in injured second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and fifth-round tight end Cole Turner.
Wichita Eagle
Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the ideal situation at backup quarterback, and for a position they hold value to, they're looking to ensure the best possible choice is behind Kenny Pickett. While the Steelers would like for their backup quarterback to be Mitch Trubisky, the veteran holds a...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Wichita Eagle
PODCAST: Ejiro Evero is a ‘Home Run Hire’, Super Bowl Picks, Best Halftime Show + More
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan and the Panthers all-time leading rusher, Jonathan Stewart. - Super Bowl 57 preview....Chiefs vs Eagles. What is the key to victory for each team?. - Greatest Halftime Show in Super Bowl history?. - A look at newly hired...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs
Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Monday night, Bieniemy explained that even...
Wichita Eagle
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator
Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom
Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC
Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ DE Crosby on Increased Pressure after Contract Extension
When the Las Vegas Raiders signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $94 million contract extension, there were heightened expectations for him to deliver during the season as the team’s premier pass rusher. There is a certain level of pressure for players to produce in the season before...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
