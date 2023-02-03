Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Wichita Eagle
Tobias Harris Talks Sixers’ Lack of Mental Toughness vs. Knicks
Everything was going fine for the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter of Sunday’s game on the road against the New York Knicks. With a 21-point lead in the opening minutes of the matchup, Philly was primed for a statement win over the seventh-seeded Knicks, who were coming off of an overtime loss the night before.
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Breaks All-Time Scoring Record Versus OKC Thunder
Scoring 36 points in 26 minutes versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, four-time champion LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for around 38 years, James broke a record previously thought of as unbreakable. With each make, the Lakers home crowd...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in All-Star Point Guard, 2 Trades to Get Him to LA
The NBA's trade deadline is less than 48 hours away. As of now, just two big moves have gone down — the Los Angeles Lakers addition of forward Rui Hachimura and the Dallas Mavericks addition of guard Kyrie Irving. With so many teams on the verge of contention, there's...
Wichita Eagle
Ladine Picks Up More Accolades for Her Performance Against Stanford
Tina Langley maintains a very buttoned-down approach when it comes to her University of Washington women's basketball team. After the Huskies upset second-ranked Stanford, the second-year coach took great pains to keep things in perspective, to not get carried by a big moment. She didn't gush over what happened, wouldn't...
Wichita Eagle
2024 College Football Recruiting Team Rankings
The traditional 2023 National Signing Day has come and gone and with just about all of this year's recruits already on their way to school, it's time to get a look ahead to the college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle. As you may expect, it's a lot of...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Breaks NBA Record for Most Career Points
LeBron James – who bounded into the NBA two decades ago as a teen prodigy with a gift for passing and a passion for team play, an unconventional star who would be “more Magic Johnson than Michael Jordan” – claimed the league’s career scoring title Tuesday night.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: LeBron James Thinks This Player Is The NBA GOAT
Assuming he is available to suit up tonight, Los Angeles Lakers 19-time All-Star power forward LeBron James could very well find himself overtaking Los Angeles Lakers 19-time All-Star center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular season scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar's record (for now): 38,387 points. James has scored 38,351 points as of this writing.
Wichita Eagle
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
Wichita Eagle
Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
Wichita Eagle
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers on Celtics Matchup Having ‘More Juice’ Than Others
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their 82-game schedule on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Boston Celtics, many are probably viewing the game as a litmus test for the Sixers. Considering the Sixers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with championship aspirations, their games against high-profile Eastern Conference opponents tend...
Wichita Eagle
Marcus Smart Has Company on Celtics’ Latest Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, Marcus Smart provided a progress report on his sprained right ankle that's sidelined him for six games and counting. "It's alright. Around this time last year, when I injured it, I was still struggling, so I guess...
Wichita Eagle
Twins Star Out of WBC
After a tumultuous off season as a free agent, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not play in the World Baseball Classic next month. The reasons, however, appear to have nothing to do with the ankle that caused two different contract agreements to fall through. It has to do with the impending arrival of his child.
