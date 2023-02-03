As inflation continues to cripple the average New Jerseyan, business owners are also suffering. Many business owners have resorted to charging credit card surcharges in order to maintain slimming profit margins. In New Jersey, such charges are legal, but only if the business warns the customer of the surcharge prior to the purchase. Today, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced that four businesses throughout the state have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. “Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay The post Multiple New Jersey businesses charged for credit card surcharge without notice appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO