Loose raccoon leads police officers on chase through hardware shop

Police in Colorado have shared footage of a scurrying raccoon running loose through a hardware shop.

The furry fella caused absoute chaos as the local animal protection supervisor and staff tried to catch the wild animal.

Boulder County Sheriff tweeted: “I bet the raccoon was feeling a bit CLAWS-trophobic in there.

“We would beg to dif-FUR with anyone who says that wasn’t a high-speed chase through the aisles!”

The video was shared on Thursday, 2 February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.