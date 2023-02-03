ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Loose raccoon leads police officers on chase through hardware shop

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGzvz_0kbrmX1000

Police in Colorado have shared footage of a scurrying raccoon running loose through a hardware shop.

The furry fella caused absoute chaos as the local animal protection supervisor and staff tried to catch the wild animal.

Boulder County Sheriff tweeted: “I bet the raccoon was feeling a bit CLAWS-trophobic in there.

“We would beg to dif-FUR with anyone who says that wasn’t a high-speed chase through the aisles!”

The video was shared on Thursday, 2 February.

