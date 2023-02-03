ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railroad workers find 16-year-old’s body weeks after his disappearance, MS cops say

By Moira Ritter
 4 days ago

A body found in Mississippi has been identified as a teenager who was missing for more than three weeks, police say.

Louisville police said railroad workers discovered a body in a wooded area next to the rail yard on Monday, Jan. 30. On Feb. 1, police shared that the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Goss vanished the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, after he was seen getting into a pickup truck, according to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. An endangered/missing child alert was issued on Jan. 15.

The teen was on his way to school the last time he was seen, his mom said in a Facebook post.

Police said the incident is under investigation by multiple agencies.

Goss is remembered as “a wonderful son, brother, nephew, student, and friend, who impacted the lives of many around him,” according to a GoFundMe set up by a family member.

Hurt, heartache, and pain ,” another family member posted on Facebook. “This just seems unreal.”

Louisville is about 100 miles northeast of Jackson.

Biloxi, MS
As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

