Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Citrus County Chronicle
Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state's high court
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's highest court Tuesday upheld an election in which coastal residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space. The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected a legal challenge by Camden County commissioners who sought...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EST
Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. He used his address Tuesday night to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. He offered a positive assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. It was Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.
Comments / 0