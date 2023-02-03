ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Citrus County Chronicle

Vote to block Georgia spaceport upheld by state's high court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's highest court Tuesday upheld an election in which coastal residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block their county government from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space. The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected a legal challenge by Camden County commissioners who sought...
Citrus County Chronicle

Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

HAVANA (AP) — In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21...
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EST

Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: 'Finish the job'. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has exhorted Republicans in his State of the Union address to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation. He used his address Tuesday night to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. He offered a positive assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals. He declared that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. It was Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.
