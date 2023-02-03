ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin’s Sushi|Bar Expanding to Chicago’s River North

Sushi|Bar , the unique omakase restaurant based in Austin, Texas, is getting ready to expand to Chicago’s River North , located at 405 N. Wabash Ave.

The new restaurant will sit within another forthcoming River North spot, Lady May, according to Eater Chicago . While the new coastal Southern bar and restaurant is expected to open later this month, the 375-square-foot Sushi|Bar will open in Spring 2023 . Customers can expect a high-end 17-course omakase menu from executive chef Ambrely Ouimette , who has worked with sushi since 16. The Connecticut native will serve 30 patrons each night with ten people per seating.

“A lot of the bites I do are about nostalgia from where I’ve traveled, like Italy, Portugal, and Spain,” Ouimette tells Eater. “I still do a lot of traditional things like breaking down the fish and curing, but I just love surprising people. We do a smoked sawara with three types of preserved wasabi. Watching that face people make — there’s nothing better.”

With locations in Texas and Florida, Sushi|Bar specializes in a non-traditional approach to omakase, with a menu that will be influenced by many factors, including local purveyors and Ouimette’s culinary adventures abroad. Chicago’s location will have site-specific courses and signatures, such as aged bluefin akami with dehydrated miso and everything bagel spice. Food aside, the Chicago location’s interior will have mid-century touches like terrazzo floors, brass fixtures, and a marble green backdrop behind the bar.

Photo: Official


