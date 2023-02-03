How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Purdue on Saturday

Indiana basketball (15-7, 6-5) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Indiana-Purdue rivalry features a pair of ranked teams, the Hoosiers at No. 21 and the Boilermakers as the unanimous No. 1 team.

Indiana and Purdue played a pair of highly-contested games last season, with the Hoosiers winning the first by three points and the Boilermakers securing a two-point victory at Mackey Arena.

Purdue enters the game with a stranglehold on the Big Ten at 11-1 in conference play, but Indiana has won five of its last six games holds an 11-1 record at Assembly Hall.

"I'm anxious to get to the game," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "See where we are against the No. 1 team in the nation."

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Who: No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1)

Rivalry game When: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4

4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dick Vitale (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

ESPN

fuboTV ( Start your free trial ) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 139 points, according to the SI Sportsbook on Saturday morning.

Indiana returned to the AP Top-25 poll on Monday, coming in at No. 21. The Hoosiers have been ranked in 10 of 13 polls this season. Purdue was voted the unanimous No. 1 team this week, and the Boilermakers have held the top spot for six weeks. KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 21 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday night. The Hoosiers are No. 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Purdue is ranked No. 3 overall, No. 18 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is No. 21 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Monday night. The Hoosiers are No. 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 25 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Purdue is ranked No. 3 overall, No. 18 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: Indiana has the fourth-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-7500, behind Illinois, Rutgers and Purdue. Indiana is plus-950 to reach the Final Four and plus-4000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . Purdue is the favorite to win the Big Ten at minus-4000. The Boilermakers are plus-160 to reach the Final Four and plus-800 to win the National Championship

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Purdue went 29-8 overall, 14-6 in Big Ten play, 16-1 at home, 5-5 on the road and 8-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Boilermakers finished third in the Big Ten and lost to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament Championship. Purdue earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 90-125. Indiana lost nine games in a row beginning in the 2016-17 season, but snapped its losing streak to Purdue on Jan. 20, 2022 with a 68-65 win at Assembly Hall behind 20 points from Rob Phinisee. Indiana holds an 11-5 advantage in ranked matchups, most recently when the No. 21 Hoosiers defeated No. 16 Purdue 77-73 on Feb. 20, 2016 at Assembly Hall. Matt Painter is 19-10 against Indiana as Purdue's head coach dating back to the 2005-06 season.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.5 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.1 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 apg, 4.2 rpg, 41.8 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.0 ppg, 43.7 3-point FG pct

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 22.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 61.7 FG pct



G Fletcher Loyer: 12.4 ppg, 2.5 apg, 36.2 3-point FG pct



G Braden Smith: 9.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 40.0 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: In his 18th season at Purdue, Painter is 406–193 overall and 205–116 in Big Ten play. He owns three Big Ten regular season titles, one Big Ten Tournament title and four Big Ten Coach of the Year awards. This season, Painter joined Bob Knight, Gene Keady, Tom Izzo and Lou Henson as the only coaches to win 400 games at one Big Ten school. Painter has taken Purdue to the NCAA Tournament 13 times, including five Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight finish. From 1989-93, Painter played 109 games with 50 starts under Keady at Purdue, averaging 4.5 points across a four-year career. He was an assistant coach at Washington and Jefferson, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois before earning his first head coaching position at Southern Illinois in 2003-04. In his lone season, Painter led Souther Illinois to a 25-5 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance. He returned to Purdue as an associate head coach in 2004-05 before becoming head coach before the 2005-06 season.

