Effective: 2023-02-07 22:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 02:29:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday morning at 645 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .A mostly dry forecast will allow the Skokomish River to recede below flood stage Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The river crested late Tuesday afternoon around 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue receding Thursday. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

