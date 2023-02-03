ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says

After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
BOSTON, MA
Fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital forces evacuations

Update at 10:15 a.m. ET: Brockton Hospital out of power after fire knocked down, fire chief says. A fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is causing evacuations and heavy response from local fire departments, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. By 9:24 a.m., the Brockton Fire Department reported knocking...
BROCKTON, MA
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
