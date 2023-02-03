Read full article on original website
Boston Common’s Frog Pond to offer free skating, winter treats on Feb. 19
Looking for something to do on President’s Day weekend?. The Friends of the Public Garden are hosting free ice skating sessions on Boston Common’s Frog Pond Sunday, Feb. 19, the organization announced. The event, in partnership with the Skating Club of Boston, will feature free skating sessions that...
MassLive.com
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says
After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
Rail Trail Flatbread Co. honors Valentine’s Day with heart flatbreads, poems
Rail Trail Flatbread Co. is helping their customers spread love on Valentine’s Day with flatbreads and poems. The Hudson-based restaurant is launching its third-annual Valentine’s Day event of selling heart-shaped flatbreads with poems attached from local second graders at Camela A. Farley Elementary School. “We definitely want to...
Funeral service Saturday for Melanie DiVasta, found dead in cold in Boston park
A funeral service for Melanie DiVasta, who Boston police found on a bench in Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park on Saturday, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading. The funeral Mass will be privately held at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations...
Nearly 250 people displaced by Worcester water main break will have to wait 4 to 6 weeks for repairs
Residents of a Worcester Housing Authority property will have to wait several weeks to return to their apartments after a water main break during record cold conditions on Saturday caused irreparable damage to the building’s electrical system, according to the authority. The nearly 250 residents of 425 Pleasant St....
21-year-old Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, dies after rollover crash in Saco, Maine
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man died Saturday after he was involved in a rollover crash in Saco, Maine on Friday, Feb. 3, according to Maine State Police. Nathan Kennedy, of Halifax, died in the hospital Friday night after he was injured in a rollover crash on the Saco River bridge, officials said.
Ambulances from several towns moving patients after fire at Brockton Hospital
After Brockton firefighters knocked down a large fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning, more than 30 ambulances were evacuating sick and injured patients, according to the city’s fire department. A fire suspected to have started due to a faulty transformer in the hospital’s basement drew a...
Boston history lands on ‘Jeopardy!’, but contestants are stumped
A bit of Massachusetts history found its way onto Monday night’s edition of “Jeopardy!” But none of the contestants, including the man who has now won three straight games, could come up with the correct response. Host Ken Jennings prompted the contestants with the clue: “Now honored...
No injuries reported in Brockton hospital 10-alarm fire; 160 patients evacuated
The Brockton Fire Department and several surrounding fire crews safely escorted 160 Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital patients out of the facility Tuesday morning after a 10-alarm fire broke out at the building, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. In total, 77 Ambulances, six wheelchair...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 179 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,160-square-foot home on Patriots Road in Templeton that sold for $417,500.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Provincetown that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 61 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $697,809, $437 per square foot.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Rutland that sold for $76,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 159 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $455,169. The average price per square foot ended up at $255.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Driver in critical condition after rollover crash on Southbridge Street in Worcester
A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was driving rolled over in Worcester Tuesday morning, according to Worcester Police Department. At approximately 4:10 a.m., police responded to 595 Southbridge St. after receiving a report of a vehicle that flipped in a crash. The driver was trapped...
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy will be arraigned today for killings of children
A virtual arraignment is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother charged with the killings of her children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24 as she continues to recover from severe injuries in a Boston-area hospital. Clancy, 32, faces strangulation and murder charges...
Fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital forces evacuations
Update at 10:15 a.m. ET: Brockton Hospital out of power after fire knocked down, fire chief says. A fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital is causing evacuations and heavy response from local fire departments, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. By 9:24 a.m., the Brockton Fire Department reported knocking...
Henrik Tikkanen’s 49 saves help see Railers past Royals, 4-3
Reading, PA – The Worcester Railers HC (23-20-3-0 49 points) defeated the Reading Royals (26-14-2-0 54 points) by a final score of 4-3 Tuesday morning in front of a crowd of 5,459 at Santander Arena. Worcester is home this weekend for two games against the Reading Royals, including their...
Women’s Beanpot 2023: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch BU, Northeastern, BC, Harvard
Coverage from the 2023 Beanpot continues as we continue with the women’s side. The 44th Women’s Beanpot will take place at Boston College’s Kelley Rink Tuesday with TV coverage airing on NESN in New England Fans can also stream college hockey games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV (in New England market only).
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
