Two individuals are facing felony charges after a weekend traffic stop in Vandalia. Vandalia Police report from Officer Wade Nevergall says that he was patrolling in the early morning hours on Saturday when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Virginia A. Koontz of Vandalia. Fayette County K9 Sergeant Rich and Fayette County K9 Zero were called to the scene and Officer Nevergall says in the report that Zero did a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive hit on the vehicle. Report says that two black handled straight blade knives were found on the passenger in the vehicle, 36 year old Brock A. Huelskamp of Keyesport. The report also says that a clear glass pipe that appeared to have drug residue and product inside it was located in the glove box. And, Officer Nevergall says a methamphetamine field test kit gave a positive result. Both individuals were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO