Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Experts Predict His Top 5 Landing Spots, and None are the Angels
No good news here for Angels fans.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signing With Phillies After Six Seasons In Organization
The Boston Red Sox parted ways with a homegrown talent that never truly made his mark. He's reportedly joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
MLB
What to know about Brewers Spring Training
MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager
Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training
Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
Red Sox's Top Prospect Marcelo Mayer Draws MVP Comparison As Stock Rises
Boston Red Sox shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer was a highly-anticipated draft prospect and has lived up to the hype so far.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Cubs Top Prospect Invited to MLB Spring Training
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has just been invited to MLB Spring Training.
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save Them
The Boston Red Sox got some horrific news last week. No, Chris Sale didn’t fall off his bike again, nor did another star player leave for nothing. No, the news was much worse than that. Keith Law released his annual farm system rankings at The Athletic, and he had the Red Sox ranked 23rd. Not only does he have them behind every other team in the AL East (yikes), but he also put them only one spot ahead of Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies.
‘True damage-doer’: Mariners GM drops truth bomb on Teoscar Hernandez addition
The Seattle Mariners made a big splash this offseason when they traded for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, and Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander is excited to see the impact he has on the lineup in 2023. “With Teo, what you’re looking at is a true middle-of-the-order bat… a true damage-doer,” Hollander […] The post ‘True damage-doer’: Mariners GM drops truth bomb on Teoscar Hernandez addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
Padres spring training primer: Infielders
Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to the Padres' spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz., by Feb. 13, with the rest of the roster trickling in over the next week ahead of the first full-squad workout on Feb. 21.
Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 Dodgers’ retirement announcement led to hyped Justin Turner reaction
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 during the 2023 season. Former Dodgers’ star Justin Turner, who signed with the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, shared a brutally honest reaction to the Valenzuela news, per Matthew Moreno. “Throw my sombrero to the sky for Fernando. If I was […] The post Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 Dodgers’ retirement announcement led to hyped Justin Turner reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Boston mayor hired for key NHL job
For the past several years, Marty Walsh has been involved in politics in several different capacities, serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives for nearly two decades, the mayor of Boston for seven years, and the United States Secretary of Labor since 2014. And now, it looks like he’s moving into something new: sports. According Read more... The post Former Boston mayor hired for key NHL job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
