WKYT 27
Kentucky breaks SEC win streak in double-digit loss to Arkansas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Cats fell to Arkansas in their first conference loss in seven games. Kentucky came up short in a physical battle against the Razorbacks, ending a six-game SEC win streak with the 88-73 loss. Oscar Tshiebwe had a low-scoring performance with just seven points and seven...
WKYT 27
UK’s Cason Wallace repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second week in a row. After missing the Ole Miss game, Wallace returned to the starting lineup and led the Cats with 20 points in a 72-67 win over the Gators. He also added three rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists. The freshman from Dallas scored 10 of Kentucky’s final 16 points in the game, including seven of the final 10. The contest was Wallace’s 14th double-figure scoring game of the season and the second 20-point performance.
WKYT 27
EKU shortstop Logan Thomason voted ASUN preseason defensive player of the year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University shortstop Logan Thomason was voted by fans as the ASUN Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced last week from its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters. The Richmond, Kentucky native made just seven errors in 251 chances last season for a 97.2...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends announce new coaching staff
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends announced new additions to their coaching staff on Monday. Joining Legends Manager and former MLB Catcher Barry Lyons are Pitching Coach Cameron Roth, Hitting Coach Enohel Polanco, and Defense Coach Bryan Swalley. Roth pitched professionally for parts of three seasons before retiring from...
WKYT 27
Augusta National Women’s amateur announces two finalists from UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament will include two finalists from UK. Jensen Castle and Laney Frye from the University of Kentucky have both been selected as finalists. The first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club,...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WKYT 27
Other central Kentucky cities adopting FLOCK camera program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington says FLOCK cameras have proven beneficial, now another central Kentucky community has adopted the tool. In the last month, the City of Versailles installed 20 cameras throughout the city. “It was really already on the chief’s radar,” said Mayor Brian Traugott. “When...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
WKYT 27
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers. Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been...
WKYT 27
Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder days with some showers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder temperatures will be with us for a few more days. This will be a pretty mild run with our daytime highs reaching the 50s and 60s over the next several days. Even when the rain begins to fill the skies, we’ll keep high temperatures at that next level.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WKYT 27
Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
WKYT 27
UK researchers partner with non-profit for study on drug use
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has the second highest drug overdose death rate in the united states, right behind neighboring West Virginia, according to the CDC. Now, UK researchers want to include those who use drugs or people in recovery to help them further their studies. “The significance of this...
WKYT 27
Police investigating serious crash on Royster road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday. Police say one car was involved. We are still working to learn details about what happened in the crash.
WKYT 27
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
WKYT 27
Lexington man dead after being hit by car
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man is dead after he was hit by a car. State troopers say Jordan Wilkinson was walking on U.S. 127 in Lincoln County when he was hit by a car around 8 p.m. Monday. Crews rushed him to the hospital, where the Boyle...
WKYT 27
Good Question: are discount postage stamps counterfeit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there. For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?. According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a...
