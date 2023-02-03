Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Missing Lincoln inmate back in custody
Project Harmony hosts "Healing Together" Project Harmony hosted "Healing Together", aimed at lending the community support following traumatic events. Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders.
WOWT
Car thief faces Sarpy County judge
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
WOWT
Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
WOWT
Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
WOWT
Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 2 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Car thief...
WOWT
Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
Omaha Police: Body found near 2nd and Pierce Streets
Omaha police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks in the area of 2nd and Pierce Streets in South Omaha.
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police find unconscious, critically injured man on shoulder of I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police responded to a reportedly unconscious man laying on the side of the interstate early Monday morning. Police said they arrived at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29 southbound at 5:38 a.m., where they found an unconscious man with a head wound laying in the shoulder.
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
WOWT
Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites
With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. A suspected car thief had a bond hearing in Sarpy County court Tuesday. Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Durham Museum is restoring its historic ceilings. Partnership helps rebuild...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for conspiracy to steal catalytic converters
Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
WOWT
19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
Comments / 0