Omaha, NE

WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate back in custody

LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Car thief faces Sarpy County judge

SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is facing several charges after an overnight pursuit. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Omaha Police were tracking a stolen vehicle with a helicopter at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was allegedly reported stolen and the driver fled from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Law enforcement helps recover construction items stolen from job sites

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for conspiracy to steal catalytic converters

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
SARPY COUNTY, NE

