Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon. Police released surveillance video of the break-in. Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month. The thieves wore masks and gloves. A...
Woman arrested in jail contraband case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday that Liquanda Martin, 47, has been arrested and charged in connection with an open investigation that started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail. Two others were charged last week, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins. The charges involved are...
Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction. The release said the attempted abduction happened...
Two Caledonia men arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Lowndes County were arrested for drugs and weapons following a STING operation Tuesday. After probable cause led to a search warrant, agents raided the home of 67-year-old Robert Wilson on Highway 12 east in Caledonia. Jeremy Cranford was also in the...
Mathiston police ask for help finding accused gift card grifters
MATHISTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mathiston police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of accused gift card grifters. Earlier today, two men and a woman went into the Piggly Wiggly in Mathiston to buy two $500 gift cards. In-store security video captured the transaction. According...
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
Homeless coalition moves forward with proposal to obtain land for shelters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition made a move to find housing for the homeless. Organization leaders asked the Columbus City Council for land to move forward with a two-acre village site. The smaller living units would be located on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes...
MHP seized 120 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday
Press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:. On February 1, 2023 troopers on I-22 in Itawamba County encountered a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This stop resulted in the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
Deadly shooting investigation in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- At this hour Amory Police there are investigating a deadly shooting. Earlier tonight, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead...
Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run. Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon...
Macon man dies after someone shot into victim’s moving vehicle
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid-30s dead. Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
From grand larceny to manufacturing a controlled substance, a local man faces multiple charges.
MONROE COUNTY. (WTVA) - 57 year-old Aneglo Kelly was originally seen trespassing at a storm-damaged home in Prairie. After his arrest, sheriff’s deputies found more at his home. The home was originally hit by a tornado on January 12th. Kelly was charged with multiple felonies after stealing over $1,200...
Shooting in Tupelo leaves two men with non-life-threatening injuries
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Tupelo are sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon. Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC around 12:45 and discovered two victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring street. The is under investigation...
