Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
‘Just didn’t work out’: Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on relationship with Kevin Durant after Nets-Mavs trade
Do you remember when Kyrie Irving said that he had no intention of leaving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets? He uttered these words just last summer when he opted into his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. Well, little did we know that that promise actually had an expiration date.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets NBA Twitter going crazy after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark that has stood for more than three decades. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter went wild for the historic feat that many thought they won’t be able to see in their lifetime.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving. While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith […] The post Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season
The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets need to answer a bunch of questions after they traded Kyrie Irving. What will they be doing with their other star players? It’s widely believed that Kevin Durant is likely to ask for a trade after Irving’s departure. If they do decide to sell the farm, will they be able to get […] The post RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derwin James, Pro Bowl teammates’ stunned reactions to Kyrie Irving trade on sideline
Even NFL stars like Derwin James were left stunned by the trade the Brooklyn Nets made that sent point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. During the Pro Bowl, James along with other NFL players shared with each other on the sidelines their surprise that Irving got traded to the Mavs.
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury
The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 2 stipulations that won’t pause Lakers Thunder game if LeBron James passes Kareem
Pretty much the entire sporting world is on high alert on Tuesday as LeBron James looks to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder. We all fully expect the NBA to acknowledge that momentous occasion if and when LeBron actually does it on Tuesday night. However, it seems that there could be a couple of major hiccups that are standing in the way.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s net worth in 2023
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Playing over two decades in the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar is a legend of both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from his six MVPs, 19 All-Star game appearances, 15 All-NBA team and 11 All-Defensive teams, Abdul-Jabbar won the NBA championship six […] The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0