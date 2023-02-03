Hamlet woman charged in vehicle break-in, theft

HAMLET — Investigators have filed charges against a woman accused of stealing money from a vehicle.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man filed a report with deputies on Jan. 18 claiming that $1,000 had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his workplace on Battley Dairy Road.

The victim reportedly reviewed security video allegedly appearing to show 22-year-old Holleigh Kristine Guinn, of Hamlet, entering the vehicle and grabbing something from the driver’s side door.

When investigators reviewed the video, it reportedly showed Guinn entering the vehicle a second time, counting money, and putting it into her own vehicle.

Guinn was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny. She was booked into the Richmond County Jail on a $7,500 secured bond and appears to have since been released.

Guinn is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

Online court records show Guinn has another court date for a pending out-of-county probation violation from 2022.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Guinn was convicted in July 2022 of felony breaking and entering in Scotland County and was given a 24-month suspended sentence.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.