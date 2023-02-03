Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
nbc11news.com
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
nbc11news.com
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
nbc11news.com
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
nbc11news.com
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado state officials denied our 11 News information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group...
Arrest made following Jan. 24 officer-involved shooting; deputy identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police released new information surrounding an officer-involved shooting in Grand Junction, on January 24. GJPD identified the suspect in the case as 24-year-old Emilio Cordova. He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who discharged […]
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
nbc11news.com
Emails show conflict emerging between City of Grand Junction and District 51, Mesa County
A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Utah non-profit funding “calm rooms” to help kids regulate their emotions. Updated: 12 hours ago. A Utah-based non-profit is trying to address the mental health crisis among the nation's youth. Governor Polis...
kool1079.com
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter
February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
nbc11news.com
Brief snow possible Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
nbc11news.com
Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
nbc11news.com
Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountain
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
