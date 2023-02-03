February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO