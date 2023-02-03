ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, VA

WSLS

Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Wythe County School Bus involved in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred on the morning of February 6th in Carroll County. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports of a Wythe County School Bus that was traveling east on Route 58 when it was involved in a crash. SGT. Nathan Rife with Virginia State Police told WFXR there were students on board during the incident and that at least two of them complained of minor injuries.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash along 460 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash has closed the 460E left lane and shoulder, and the 460W left lane and shoulder Monday afternoon. The crash was near Thaxton School Rd; Rt. 831E/W. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after smoke found at Galax nursing home

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Patients of a nursing home are back in the building after having to evacuate in Galax. It happened after just after midnight Saturday morning at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center. Crews found smoke coming from the second floor and found a burned motor and wiring,...
GALAX, VA

