WSLS
Former Radford hoops star Cameron Jones passes away
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke native and former Radford University basketball player Cameron Jones has passed away. The university made the announcement via the athletics Twitter page on Sunday morning. Though no cause of death has been released, the outpouring of love and support for the local hoop star has...
wfxrtv.com
Top 20 restaurants to try in Roanoke: Trip Advisor
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re looking for the best food in the Roanoke area, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top-rated restaurants to have on your list.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg firefighter hurt fighting industrial fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A firefighter is being treated for a hand injury after fighting an industrial fire Monday. Around 12:35 p.m. January 6, 2023, fire crews responded to a call about a fire at Masterbrand Cabinets in the Millrace Industrial Park off Graves Mill Road, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Workers said they were performing maintenance on the building when insulation between the interior and exterior walls on the back side of the building caught fire, and workers were unable to extinguish the flames, according to the fire department.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late February 5, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on February 5, 2023.
wfxrtv.com
Wythe County School Bus involved in crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a school bus crash that occurred on the morning of February 6th in Carroll County. Around 7:07 am dispatchers received reports of a Wythe County School Bus that was traveling east on Route 58 when it was involved in a crash. SGT. Nathan Rife with Virginia State Police told WFXR there were students on board during the incident and that at least two of them complained of minor injuries.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
pagevalleynews.com
Appomattox courthouse burns
February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash along 460 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash has closed the 460E left lane and shoulder, and the 460W left lane and shoulder Monday afternoon. The crash was near Thaxton School Rd; Rt. 831E/W. Delays should be expected.
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
WDBJ7.com
One person injured after smoke found at Galax nursing home
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Patients of a nursing home are back in the building after having to evacuate in Galax. It happened after just after midnight Saturday morning at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center. Crews found smoke coming from the second floor and found a burned motor and wiring,...
WDBJ7.com
Traffic resumes along 29S ramp in Danville after pursuit leads to crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along the ramp. EARLIER STORY: The U.S. 29S exit ramp into North Carolina is closed Saturday after a police chase led to a single-vehicle crash. According to Danville Police, the vehicle crashed near West Main Street and a detour is in place...
WSET
No injuries reported after vehicle catches fire at Sheetz in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is safe after a vehicle fire at an area gas station on Sunday. At 1:30 p.m., the Concord Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area Sheetz for a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews said EMS was not needed and that...
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
WSLS
New, gently used blanket donations needed for blanket drive for foster kids in Virginia
A foster care agency in Virginia is looking to wrap foster kids in love with its winter blanket drive. From now until Feb. 17, Braley & Thompson of Virginia will be collecting new and gently used blanket donations at locations across the Commonwealth. “At Braley & Thompson, we’re committed to...
