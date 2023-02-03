Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

$14,000,000 / 300 people / 12 months = each person, not each family, each person, is getting a rent credit of $3,888 a month. that's almost 3x what I'm currently paying for a 2 bedroom apt.... do these officials have a calculator at their disposal?? these people are not fiscally responsible
Just curious if they will also pay for any damages and help get them out if/when they don't pay rent after the year ends.
Another massive failure in the making! Most of these people a addicts that have no desire to become a productive citizen! Good luck finding property owners willing to have their properties destroyed by this filth
Comments / 89