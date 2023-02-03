ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

niuhuskies.com

Surging Huskies to Host Ohio Tuesday

DEKALB, Ill. – Having won five of its last six games, including two last week, the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team returns home to host Ohio on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center. Tickets are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225).
DEKALB, IL
FanSided

Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper

Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Bulletin

Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw

DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List

TOLEDO – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. President’s List: Alexis Rodriguez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure;. Dean’s List: Megan Mock, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Arcadia; Bryce King, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List, Columbus Grove; Brianna Overton, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List; Isaac Wartgow, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Findlay; Ky Knoch, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Wapakoneta;
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023

ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
ARCHBOLD, OH
13abc.com

Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo

Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Ohio-based producer takes home Grammy for work on Beyonce album

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It’s possible you may know the person who won a Grammy on Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s album “Renaissance”. Or if you don’t know him, maybe you’ve brushed elbows with him at the store or waited for a traffic signal to turn green with him.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway Monday night at an apartment complex in east Toledo. The victim, who Toledo police say is a "juvenile female," was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Leach Avenue. She is in critical condition, according to police. Her name and exact age have not been released.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH

The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

West Wooster work continues; East Wooster roundabout on deck for later this year

Motorists in Bowling Green have become accustomed to finding their preferred westbound detours as construction on West Wooster Street continues into its fifth month. But when the West Wooster project is completed, drivers will have to find new detours around East Wooster Street, when a roundabout will be constructed at Campbell Hill Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Kroger Enters Clinical Trials

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network in conjunction with Kroger's first trial in active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network and...
TOLEDO, OH

