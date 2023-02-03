Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Young Volunteers of HSS Recognized with the 2023 Service Above Self MLK Youth Leadership AwardShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious CircumstancesVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinElgin, IL
niuhuskies.com
Surging Huskies to Host Ohio Tuesday
DEKALB, Ill. – Having won five of its last six games, including two last week, the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team returns home to host Ohio on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the NIU Convocation Center. Tickets are available now at NIUHuskies.com/tickets or by calling the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225).
Miami football OC candidate Jason Candle proven talent devoloper
Toledo head coach Jason Candle who has emerged as a top candidate to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami football program is a proven talent developer. In seven seasons as the head coach at Toledo Candle has a 54-32 record. Candle recently signed a contract extension and turned Miami down last year as OC.
180th Fighter Wing training scheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over Ohio and Michigan from noon to 3 p.m. Monday. People in and around the Sandusky and Toledo, as well as the Coldwater, Mich. area, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.
Times-Bulletin
Knights take top seed in boys tournament draw
DAYTON — Boys basketball teams learned of their tournament dates and locations Sunday afternoon with district draws held around the state of Ohio. Van Wert will be in the Division II district tournament hosted by Liberty Benton High School that has sectional games at Lima Senior and Paulding. At...
Mercy College of Ohio announces Honors List
TOLEDO – The following students were awarded honors for the Fall 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio. President’s List: Alexis Rodriguez, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure;. Dean’s List: Megan Mock, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Arcadia; Bryce King, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List, Columbus Grove; Brianna Overton, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Dean’s List; Isaac Wartgow, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Findlay; Ky Knoch, BS Nursing Pre-Licensure, Wapakoneta;
thevillagereporter.com
High School Boys Basketball Roundup For February 3, 2023
ARCHBOLD – Luc Borojevich nailed five three-pointers, made nine free throws and poured in 28 points to lead Swanton (14-4, 2-3 NWOAL) past Archbold 56-44 at The Thunderdome. Hayden Callicotte hit two treys of his own and had 10 markers on the night. Cade Brenner netted 17 for the Bluestreaks (9-9, 3-2) and Chase Miller added 10.
13abc.com
Recycling facility may be coming to Toledo
Hogan was a student as TPS who attended the LEAP program, which is a standalone school for kids with behavior issues. Hogan’s mentor, Brandon McNeil, says Hogan had a kind heart.
WKYC
Ohio-based producer takes home Grammy for work on Beyonce album
SYLVANIA, Ohio — It’s possible you may know the person who won a Grammy on Sunday night for his work on Beyonce’s album “Renaissance”. Or if you don’t know him, maybe you’ve brushed elbows with him at the store or waited for a traffic signal to turn green with him.
TPD: Vehicle shot at, crashes in west Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 25, 2023. Police responded to a call for shots fired in west Toledo on Saturday at approximately 9:15 p.m. They spoke with two residents who said they had been shot at while driving.
Girl shot at east Toledo apartment complex, in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is in critical condition and a shooting investigation is underway Monday night at an apartment complex in east Toledo. The victim, who Toledo police say is a "juvenile female," was taken to the hospital from the 600 block of Leach Avenue. She is in critical condition, according to police. Her name and exact age have not been released.
One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
nbc24.com
Lucas County sees Ohio's 5th highest amount of fatal car crashes in past 5 years
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says fatal car accidents have been a rising trend for years and the newest data has shown no improvement. "Since 2018 there's over 60,000 distracted driving-related crashes across the state," Sgt. Ryan Purpura said. From phones to DUIs, Highway Patrol...
Man shot after altercation at north Toledo bar late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot after getting into a fight at a bar late Thursday. Toledo Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a person shot at Zingers Bar & Grill in north Toledo. According to police records, Jacinto Reid, 31, and Alton Reid, 29, assaulted...
13abc.com
TPD responds to two-vehicle crash Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue and Berdan Avenue. Occupants of the car told 13abc that the driver of the other car hit them and took off. The occupants added that they...
bgindependentmedia.org
West Wooster work continues; East Wooster roundabout on deck for later this year
Motorists in Bowling Green have become accustomed to finding their preferred westbound detours as construction on West Wooster Street continues into its fifth month. But when the West Wooster project is completed, drivers will have to find new detours around East Wooster Street, when a roundabout will be constructed at Campbell Hill Road.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Stone Foltz's family meets man who received son’s liver
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parents of a young man who died from a hazing incident while he was at a college got to meet the person who received their son's liver. The death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 garnered national attention with heightened calls to end hazing. Foltz...
appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
Kroger Enters Clinical Trials
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network in conjunction with Kroger's first trial in active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has established its clinical trial site network and...
