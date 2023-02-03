Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man charged with battery and theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware. According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole. Stewart has been charged with...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
1470 WMBD
More teens arrested in connection to car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Two more Peoria juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a car. Police say it happened Saturday evening, but details are just coming out now. Officers spotted the vehicle near Union and Moss and tried to stop it near Romeo B. Garrett Avenue...
wjbc.com
Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Police: Convicted felon arrested on multiple gun offenses, warrants in Pontiac
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A convicted felon from Chicago has been arrested on numerous warrants and weapons offenses after police responded to a home with the man and a juvenile allegedly destroying property inside. Pontiac Police responded at around 12:21 p.m. February 3 to a home on Motorola Drive....
Central Illinois Proud
Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for robbery near Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have a man in custody who allegedly committed an armed robbery last Sunday morning. Police say Corey Wofford III, 24, was arrested Thursday night, and court records indicate he’ll face a charge of Aggravated Robbery. The robbery occurred around 11:45 last Sunday morning...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday West Bluff armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect identified in an armed robbery earlier this week has been arrested. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Corey M. Wofford III was arrested for armed robbery and theft. At around 9:54 p.m. Thursday, Wofford was located in the 600 block of South Western and was...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria City Council accepts arbitrator’s ruling for police salaries
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria City Council has approved an arbitrator’s decision on a salary dispute between the city and the police officers’ union for a contract that’s already expired. So, officers will be receiving retroactive pay amounting to 2.25% annual pay increases...
25newsnow.com
Livington County’s chief prosecutor elevated to associate judge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Only months after successfully prosecuting a high-profile triple murder case, Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak will soon become a judge. The elected judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit picked Yedinak to become an associate judge for Livingston, McLean, Woodford, Logan and Ford...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Building at Allied Iron & Steel deems total loss after fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire destroys Allied Iron & Steel’s office building in Peoria. The fire broke out around 3:45 A.M. Tuesday. The building is on Clark Street, off SW Washington St., near I-474. Battalion Chief Steve Rada says a person driving by on Route...
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria mayor hopeful new developments could finally start this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still going to be built, and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl admits he’s said that in each of the last couple years. But, Kahl says a four-story, 226 unit apartment complex called “50 Blutowne” could break ground this year. “It’s...
Comments / 1