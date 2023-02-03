Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch
All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the […] The post Russell Westbrook gets into heated exchange with Phil Handy amidst LeBron James-record watch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
‘Just didn’t work out’: Kyrie Irving gets brutally honest on relationship with Kevin Durant after Nets-Mavs trade
Do you remember when Kyrie Irving said that he had no intention of leaving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets? He uttered these words just last summer when he opted into his player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. Well, little did we know that that promise actually had an expiration date.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record
LeBron James finally established himself as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored thanks to a scintillating offensive performance Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Los Angeles Lakers lost the game, 133-130, but the night will be most remembered for the history King James made. Free agent big man Enes Kanter, however, would […] The post Enes Kanter obliterates LeBron James online after Lakers legend breaks scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving. While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith […] The post Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James gets NBA Twitter going crazy after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark that has stood for more than three decades. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter went wild for the historic feat that many thought they won’t be able to see in their lifetime.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’s trade deadline strategy amid surprise season
The Utah Jazz has surprised everyone this season after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What looked like a rebuild has turned into the team actually being competitive and fighting for a play-in spot, but that hasn’t changed the mindset of Danny Ainge heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. He wants to build a roster that will contend long-term. The goal isn’t simply making the playoffs this season.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury
The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derwin James, Pro Bowl teammates’ stunned reactions to Kyrie Irving trade on sideline
Even NFL stars like Derwin James were left stunned by the trade the Brooklyn Nets made that sent point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. During the Pro Bowl, James along with other NFL players shared with each other on the sidelines their surprise that Irving got traded to the Mavs.
LeBron James’ outfit has Kyle Kuzma certain Lakers star is breaking record vs. Thunder
Kyle Kuzma knows a thing or two about fashion (or not?), and so when he saw LeBron James’ outfit for what could be a historic Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, he knew his ex-teammate is making a statement. James is expected to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday against the […] The post LeBron James’ outfit has Kyle Kuzma certain Lakers star is breaking record vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 3 players Mavs are looking to trade after Kyrie Irving deal
The Dallas Mavericks made a serious splash on Sunday, pulling off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star. However, it appears they’re not quite done re-shaping the roster. Per ESPN, the Mavs are actively shopping three players: JaVale McGee, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Christian Wood.
Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks pushed their chips all in for this season, trading with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire guard Kyrie Irving. In return, the Nets get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. With this new addition, the Mavericks announce themselves as a contender for the title, and the oddsmakers appear to be in agreement. […] The post Mavericks NBA Finals odds skyrocket after landing Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0