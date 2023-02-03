ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PopSugar

The "Harlem" Cast Give Each Other Dating Advice and Read Their Characters' Love Lives For Filth

Prime Video's "Harlem" has been praised for its hilarious commentary about the woes of dating, friendships, work, and everyday life. And for its second season, which kicked off on Feb. 3, the comedy series has amped up the drama for our core four: Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) — particularly in their love lives.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
PopSugar

Pink and Kelly Clarkson Sing About Grief in Powerful "Who Knew" Duet

Music heals — a truth Pink learned when she wrote "Who Knew" in 2006 to cope with the loss of her close friend as a teenager. In a Feb. 6 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer opened up to Clarkson about the song's deeper meaning. "I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose, and the second one was very, very, very, very close to me, and I loved him very much," she said before singing the track with Clarkson as a duet.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote ‘The Golden Girls’ Theme Song?

Thank you for being a friend / Traveled down a road and back again / Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant. Few words gift more feel-good nostalgia than the lines of “Thank You for Being a Friend,” the bookend theme song of the television comedy The Golden Girls. From the first episode to the last, seven seasons later, a heel-toe bass line and sashaying keys danced their way into our hearts as did the shoulder pad-clad silver foxes, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia.
INSIDE News

The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accident

The mother of the famous actor Dwayne Johnson known as "The Rock", had a strong car accident, the author commented that he trusts his mother's strength to get ahead. Dwayne is characterized by having excellent acting skills, as well as his humor, which he not only demonstrates in public, but he is also super expressive with his daughters and mother, who are always supporting him in everything.
PopSugar

Alicia Silverstone Gives Cher's Best "Clueless" Outfits a 2023 Makeover

Cher Horowitz has been a shopping expert since 1995, and she's back with some major styling tips. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Alicia Silverstone partnered with cash-back shopping app Rakuten for a "Clueless"-inspired ad spot released on Feb. 6. "I used to be pretty clueless about shopping," Silverstone says as she steps up for debate class nearly 30 years after Cher's onscreen debut. In the video, she's wearing an updated version of the character's classic plaid blazer and yellow miniskirt.
American Songwriter

Top 7 TV Theme Songs from the 1970s

A television show is nothing without its theme song. It’s an important part of every series and should be instantly recognizable, immediately hooking audiences from the jump. Television theme songs of the 1970s reflected the decade’s grooving musical style with funked-up bass lines, bouncing rhythms, and arrangements just as over-the-top as the shows.
psychologytoday.com

In Awe of Death

The emotion of awe immerses us into mysteries beyond our current understanding. An awe of death can promote healthy coping and insights into the meaning of life. My mom died from cancer when I was 14. Although her death wasn’t unexpected, it stunned me nonetheless. One particular moment in...

