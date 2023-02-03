ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

House of Hope Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Expansion

Danville’s House of Hope held a ribbon cutting on Monday for their new expansion to the shelter. The expansion almost triples the size of the shelter to 46 beds. The new expansion is named “Norma’s Place” in honor of Norma Brower, a former city employee and board member who had a passion for helping others in need. House of Hope Executive Director, Jude Swanson, says many things have contributed to the need for the expansion.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville seeks proposals for Monument-Berryman area

The housing division of the City of Danville’s Community Development Department is accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. The project area consists of 110 controlled parcels, large and small, with groupings up to 2.36 acres (largest). The total acreage is around...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Delegate Head Calls For Controversial Judge To Resign

In a bold move, Valley legislator Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt/Roanoke) has called on controversial Judge Arianne Bennett to resign her position. Bennett was formerly the Chair of the Virginia State Parole Board. During March and April 2020, when most people were distracted if not paralyzed by fear from the new Covid pandemic, Bennett led the Board to release an unprecedented number of prisoners and broke countless laws and procedures by doing so. As news of that scandal began to go public, The Roanoke Star ran an August 19, 2020 commentary.
WDBJ7.com

Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanoker.com

Kona Koffehouse Brings Hawaiian Fare and Aloha Vibes to Roanoke

At the new café, you can sip imported Kona coffee, snack on spam musubi and feast on Loco Moco. Often, the greatest restaurant ideas are borne out of a chef-owner’s need to satiate their own cravings. Such is the case for Patricia White, who opened the Hawaiian-inspired Kona Koffeehouse last December.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police identify victim in Fayette Street area shooting

UPDATE 2/7 at 11:57 A.M.: The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) has identified the victim that was shot during an incident on February 6 in the Fayette and Spencer Street Area. Officers say 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg around 6:42 p.m. on Monday evening. He was taken to […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA

