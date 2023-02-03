Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Montpelier Fishing Tackle & Sporting Collectibles Show
Wintertime is an excellent opportunity for the outdoors person to give some attention to things that neglected in the warmer months of the year. Time to look through the inventory and organize, purge, downsize, etc. It’s also an optimal time for those who are collectors to take inventory of their stock and decide if they need to expand, exchange or downsize their collections.
International enthusiasts restore dozens of Harvester Homecoming trucks during annual wrenching weekend
International Harvester has a long-standing history in the city of Fort Wayne, producing the first trucks at the local plant in 1923 and going on to roll more than a million off the assembly line.
WANE-TV
LOOK: Huntington pizzeria rebuilding after fire
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A popular Huntington pizzeria is one step closer to reopening its doors after a fire destroyed the building last year. Austen Dettling, the owner of Pizza Junction, told WANE 15 he hopes to reopen by late spring or early summer. The restaurant- which was housed in a historic train depot- burned in May 2022 due to spontaneous combustion.
WANE-TV
‘Weather the Fort’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Feb. 18, Weather the Fort will return to Fort Wayne for a day full of family-friendly activities. Weather the Fort will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Landing on 118 W Columbia St. Some activities on the schedule...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne author to host ACPL Storytimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library will welcome a local children’s author to several locations this month. Fort Wayne’s Dori Graham is the author of the recently released picture book “Brave Miss Muffet.” She is a former ACPL librarian and current serves as both a teacher and librarian with Fort Wayne Community Schools.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
Darke County Fair board unveils building plans for fairgrounds
According to the Daily Advocate, visitors could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Defiance, OH
The world doesn’t know how much of a lowkey tourist destination Defiance is!. It is a city and the seat of Defiance County, Ohio. Nestled between Toledo and Fort Wayne, Defiance has a rich history, which is evident in its tourist attractions. However, the intense sense of community appeals...
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
Section of West Main to close for a day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of West Main Street will be closed Wednesday. According to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department, Main between Harrison and Ewing streets will be closed for sewer work. The department said there will be a marked detour using Ewing, Berry, Wayne, and...
WANE-TV
SACS considers changing school times to improve transportation services
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) listened to possible solutions to improve transportation services within the district. Among the solutions included a possible change from SACS’ current two-tier transportation model to a new three-tier system, which would stagger the...
WANE-TV
Memorial Coliseum to hold media conference for corporate partnership activation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host a media conference on Thursday announcing a major corporate partnership. The conference will commence at 11 a.m. in the lower rotunda of the arena and the lobby of the Expo Center. Melanie Carney, Executive Vice President...
WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan Monday geared toward attracting more tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
wktn.com
HCSO Announces Suspicious Link on a Facebook Post
A recent post on the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page included a link which directed readers to a site where clothing bearing the seal of the Sheriff’s Office could be purchased. The sale of such clothing has not been authorized, according to a post from Sunday. In...
WANE-TV
Comcast to expand services to rural parts of Allen, Huntington counties
(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties. The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. At 10 p.m. on August 6, 1975,...
WANE-TV
Indiana legislation provides lead exposure tests for children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting the new year, House Enrolled Act 1313 requires Health Care Providers in Indiana to screen children between 9 and 72 months old for lead exposure. The act is a part of a statewide health program called ‘Indiana Lead Free.”. In 2021, the...
