Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest

Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
focushillsboro.com
A Judge Found The Mother Who Pushed Her Child Onto The Max Train Tracks Competent To Stand Trial
A judge in Multnomah County has ruled that Brianna Workman, who is accused of assault and other offences in connection with an incident in which she reportedly pushed a 3-year-old into the rails at a MAX station in December 2022, is competent to stand trial. A judge ruled on Tuesday...
Editorial: Last among major cities to adopt body cameras, Portland must ensure policy upholds accountability
You would never know about the lethal violence inflicted on Tyre Nichols from reading the police report filed after Memphis officers brutalized the 29-year-old man. According to news accounts, the report does not mention officers kicking Nichols in the face, nor does it acknowledge the multiple times they punched him.
kptv.com
Vancouver Public Schools apologizes to former student unlawfully restrained
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is apologizing to a student and his mother after an internal investigation found a district resource officer used a banned restraint hold on a middle-schooler in two separate incidents this past fall. LeAnn Slagle told FOX 12 the resource officer pinned down her...
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
Striking Portland workers secured bigger raises during 3-day strike
Workers who launched Portland’s first municipal strike in more than two decades are set to secure a bigger bump in pay under a tentative agreement reached with the city over the weekend. The new four-year contract for Laborers’ Local 483 would include a 3% across-the-board raise for all of...
Portland officials report claims of ‘aggressive behavior’ at worker strike
City officials have allegedly received reports of “aggressive behavior” during Portland’s municipal strike Thursday, which brought hundreds of public employees to the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus with picket signs in hand. Mayor Ted Wheeler said they received reports of illegal and violent activity...
Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days
A Black state lawmaker who was pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days last week was told by an officer during the second stop that he couldn’t be cited because he is a state representative. Body cam footage released by the Oregon State Police to The...
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Disbarred Oregon lawyer Lori Deveny gets 14 year state sentence for stripping clients of money, security and ‘ability to trust’
A Multnomah County judge on Wednesday sentenced disbarred Portland lawyer Lori E. Deveny to 14 years in prison, citing the “sheer number” of clients she fleeced of their insurance settlements, the sum of the losses and the violation of her position of trust. “And frankly,” Circuit Judge Jerry...
Readers respond: Sheriff Noelle’s legacy includes Wapato
I was surprised that your article about former Multnomah County Sheriff Dan Noelle’s death does not mention his role in one of our region’s biggest news stories of the past 20 years: the construction of a jail that was never used as a jail, (“Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78,” Jan. 29).
Readers respond: Steer by Schrunk’s compass
Mike Schrunk’s obituary clearly describes the answer to this nation’s police culture problem, although it won’t be easy to accomplish, (“Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80,” Jan. 30). Having leadership that has a strong moral compass and the respect of the ranks results in people striving to emulate, if not to simply please or impress, that role model. It’s human nature. We’ve got plenty of examples to prove that this is one of the few things that works in the realms of mental health, education, business and even family. No law will prevent the Tyre Nichols and George Floyd murders. Change the culture through leadership.
Readers respond: Data, not fear, must guide homeless policies
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently explained he would be taking a more aggressive approach to unsanctioned camping. As reported by KGW, he seemed to suggest a changing drug supply in Oregon and nationally merits the shift in strategy. Wheeler stated “the drug that we’re all watching across America right now is what is called P2P meth... Once you use this P2P meth, it very quickly scrambles your brain permanently — meaning some of the individuals who you see who are addicted to P2P meth, they will never be able to function on their own again. They will be institutionalized, or they will be relegated to the streets for the rest of their lives.”
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
Portland’s first employee strike in decades ends Sunday
The city of Portland and Laborers’ Local 483 tentatively reached agreement Sunday to end the union’s three-day strike. The terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The union’s 615 members, who are mostly spread across the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus, and the Portland City Council must vote on the tentative agreement first.
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Hillsboro mayor calls on lawmakers to bolster semiconductor industry
As Hillsboro continues to make a name for itself as a leader in business and residential growth, the city is calling on Oregon lawmakers to bolster its semiconductor industry.
WWEEK
Officer Brian Hunzeker, Who Leaked Report Falsely Linking Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a Hit-and-Run, Has Been Reinstated
Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer fired last year by Mayor Ted Wheeler for leaking an incident report falsely identifying City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run, will return to the force. A state labor arbitrator has ordered Hunzeker reinstated, with a one-week suspension. “An injustice...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
