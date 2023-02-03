ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Steer by Schrunk’s compass

Mike Schrunk’s obituary clearly describes the answer to this nation’s police culture problem, although it won’t be easy to accomplish, (“Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80,” Jan. 30). Having leadership that has a strong moral compass and the respect of the ranks results in people striving to emulate, if not to simply please or impress, that role model. It’s human nature. We’ve got plenty of examples to prove that this is one of the few things that works in the realms of mental health, education, business and even family. No law will prevent the Tyre Nichols and George Floyd murders. Change the culture through leadership.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Data, not fear, must guide homeless policies

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently explained he would be taking a more aggressive approach to unsanctioned camping. As reported by KGW, he seemed to suggest a changing drug supply in Oregon and nationally merits the shift in strategy. Wheeler stated “the drug that we’re all watching across America right now is what is called P2P meth... Once you use this P2P meth, it very quickly scrambles your brain permanently — meaning some of the individuals who you see who are addicted to P2P meth, they will never be able to function on their own again. They will be institutionalized, or they will be relegated to the streets for the rest of their lives.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s first employee strike in decades ends Sunday

The city of Portland and Laborers’ Local 483 tentatively reached agreement Sunday to end the union’s three-day strike. The terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The union’s 615 members, who are mostly spread across the city’s parks, transportation and environmental services bureaus, and the Portland City Council must vote on the tentative agreement first.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy