Appeals court dismisses Mark Pettibone’s suit alleging feds pushed him into van, spirited him away during 2020 protest

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recently explained he would be taking a more aggressive approach to unsanctioned camping. As reported by KGW, he seemed to suggest a changing drug supply in Oregon and nationally merits the shift in strategy. Wheeler stated “the drug that we’re all watching across America right now is what is called P2P meth... Once you use this P2P meth, it very quickly scrambles your brain permanently — meaning some of the individuals who you see who are addicted to P2P meth, they will never be able to function on their own again. They will be institutionalized, or they will be relegated to the streets for the rest of their lives.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO