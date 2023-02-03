Read full article on original website
Boy who shot Richneck teacher allegedly tried to choke another
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt, and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
Man walks into hospital after being shot in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 5, 2023. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to police, he walked into Sentara Norfolk General...
Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address
WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Newport News apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Tuesday evening. According to the police department, officers found a woman dead in her apartment after conducting a welfare check in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive just before 5:15 p.m. Police haven't released any suspect information,...
'Reckless conduct' | Documents shed new light on Richneck Elementary shooter
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner and her attorney Diane Toscano notified the Newport News School Division of their intent to sue. Zwerner was shot by one of her students on January 6. Two other Richneck parents intend to sue the division as well, based...
Chesapeake deputy shot, injured in line of duty: 'The support has been incredible'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nearly one month has passed since a shootout in Hampton left Investigator Scott Chambers with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hurt. To this day, he and his family continue to receive an outpouring of support. On Monday night, Chesapeake restaurant Winston's Raw Bar and Grill hosted a...
Chesapeake restaurant to host comedy and auction event to support sheriff's deputy shot in Hampton
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about Scott Chambers' release from the hospital. It aired on Jan. 18. A restaurant is hosting a night of comedy Monday to support Scott Chambers, the Chesapeake sheriff's deputy hurt in a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton last month.
Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting incident
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon. Although initially reported by police at a slightly different location, our reporter located the shooting scene off of Virginia Beach Blvd., between Witchduck Road and Newtown Road.
Two dead in triple shooting in Portsmouth’s Prentis Park
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth early Sunday morning. It happened in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood on Nashville Avenue, a dead-end road, not far from Deep Creek Boulevard. Detectives say it...
'Enough is enough': Virginia Beach parent creates petition requesting metal detectors in schools
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the investigation into the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School progresses, people are calling for better security in other school divisions. In Virginia Beach, a petition is floating around to get metal detectors inside public schools, with more than 200 signatures. “As a mother,...
Kempsville High employee arrested on domestic assault charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An employee with Kempsville High School was arrested on a charge of domestic simple assault, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Friday. In an email sent to parents of students, Principal Melissa George said the alleged assault didn't happen on school grounds...
Ambulance times impacted as Virginia Beach EMS looks for volunteers
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly every industry has dealt with staffing shortages, but for a few departments, it can be a matter of life and death. Virginia Beach's Interim EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said the department needs hundreds of people, but will ultimately take as many as they can get.
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Violent weekend: At least 5 people were shot across Portsmouth in one day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Sunday, five people were shot across the city of Portsmouth, with at least two of those people dying, according to police. The violence began just before 3:30 a.m. in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood on Nashville Avenue, a dead-end road. That's not far from...
Energy bill mixup caused power issue at St. James Terrace Apartments, Newport News officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Power problems created safety concerns for some people living in Newport News. Last month, residents at St. James Terrace Apartments reached out to 13News Now and said they received notice they had 30 days to move after a new company bought their complex. Alison Grant,...
TSA concerned with gun spike at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration staff said Norfolk International Airport is bustling with passengers, but an alarming trend has airport leaders concerned. “It’s even more disturbing to see travelers continuing to bring firearms through our checkpoints,” Jeffrey Horowitz said, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at Norfolk International Airport....
