ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

TSA concerned with gun spike at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration staff said Norfolk International Airport is bustling with passengers, but an alarming trend has airport leaders concerned. “It’s even more disturbing to see travelers continuing to bring firearms through our checkpoints,” Jeffrey Horowitz said, TSA's Assistant Federal Security Director at Norfolk International Airport....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy